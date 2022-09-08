RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly’s one-day special session in Richmond means the long-running impasse will continue, possibly for months. “I’m disappointed. I mean, we pushed this from June to give ourselves enough time to do some vetting and and come up with with a mutually agreed-upon candidate,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who was involved in negotiations with the GOP-controlled House and said discussions fell apart at the last minute. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw declined to answer questions about the appointment or related negotiations but blamed Republicans in a news release.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO