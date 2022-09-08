Read full article on original website
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
WHSV
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
Regulators question decision-making power for fossil fuel plant closures
The State Corporation Commission is asking the General Assembly to consider granting it more power over decisions related to the retirement of fossil fuel plants, a move some environmental lawyers say isn’t a pressing priority. In an annual report to legislators, the commission highlighted what it called its “lack of proactive authority, under current law, to […] The post Regulators question decision-making power for fossil fuel plant closures appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Who will pay for Dominion’s $9.8 billion offshore wind farm?
In a regulatory conflict over who should bear the costs of a proposed offshore wind farm in Virginia, the Youngkin Administration and environmental groups have found themselves on the same side, calling for action to limit Dominion's profits from the project
Virginia wine industry feels impact as one of nation’s fastest-growing states
Local wineries are looking toward an optimistic future as a recent economic report paints a rosy picture for Virginia's wine industry.
Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly’s one-day special session in Richmond means the long-running impasse will continue, possibly for months. “I’m disappointed. I mean, we pushed this from June to give ourselves enough time to do some vetting and and come up with with a mutually agreed-upon candidate,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who was involved in negotiations with the GOP-controlled House and said discussions fell apart at the last minute. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw declined to answer questions about the appointment or related negotiations but blamed Republicans in a news release.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.1%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures. “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
