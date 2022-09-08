Read full article on original website
Related
Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
ESPN
WNBA Finals 2022 predictions and biggest questions for Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun
In a season in which there could have been several possibilities for the last two teams standing in the 2022 WNBA Finals, it looked as if chalk was going to win. Until suddenly, it didn't. The No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 Chicago Sky tied for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers
The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Ringer
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace
The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard clean up WNBA postseason awards
A’ja Wilson‘s ascension into a Hall of Fame career continues it’s upward trajectory. The Las Vegas Aces’ star forward took home both WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season. She’s the fifth WNBA player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the seventh player in league history to win multiple MVPs.
Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA
The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday. As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team. For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin. This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen discusses induction into Basketball Hall of Fame
Lindsay Whalen is set to receive the highest honor for a men’s or women’s basketball player, as the Minnesota women’s basketball head coach and former WNBA great is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before taking the reins of...
ESPN
Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley and others pay tribute to ESPN's M.A. Voepel ahead of HOF award
Pick any women's Final Four since 1993. Or just about every WNBA Finals in history. From chronicling how UConn and Tennessee transformed into the greatest rivalry in women's college basketball to capturing the evolution of the WNBA, ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel has been a constant courtside presence, documenting the growth of women's basketball at all levels.
No. 2 Georgia's defense dominates in shutout of Samford
ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia's rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance in the Bulldogs' 33-0 win over Samford on Saturday. One week after giving up only a field goal in a 49-3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A’ja Wilson’s perfect reaction to being named WNBA MVP
A’ja Wilson is having quite a season in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces star further cemented her legacy as one of the best players of her generation by winning the 2022 WNBA MVP award — the second overall of her career. A’ja Wilson also expressed her excitement over the latest award to be added […] The post A’ja Wilson’s perfect reaction to being named WNBA MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Hardaway believes Run TMC-led Warriors could have won title
Upon getting the call in April informing him that he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Warriors legend Tim Hardaway immediately began rejoicing with his family while crying tears of joy. Shortly, afterward, he reached out to his NBA brothers from another. That would be Chris...
Comments / 0