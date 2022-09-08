Read full article on original website
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Steam Key Preorders Are Discounted
A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t launch until October 18, but you can snag the game at a decent discount today if you preorder through Fanatical. The retailer has the game listed for just $42.49, down from its usual price of $50--and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next order.
ComicBook
Medieval "Vampire" Skeleton Discovered in Poland
Archaeologists have discovered the skeletal remains of a supposed Medieval "vampire" at a dig site in Poland. The remains were of a female who was buried on her back, with a sickle placed over her throat; experts say the arrangement was done to ensure that if the dead woman were to rise again, her head would be severed from her body.
Mayan Ruler Reincarnated as God of Corn in New Discovery
An astonishingly well-preserved stone disk was recently extracted from the Temple of the Sun in Mexico.
Gamespot
Wolverine #24 - Hell to Pay
HELL ON EARTH - AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!
Gamespot
Marauders #6 - Even Odds of Destruction
EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION -AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this...and Detective Lockheed!
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
A Devilish Hoax: The Fake Demonic Possession of Martha Brossier
In 1590s France, there was no traveling show quite like that of Martha Brossier. Often accompanied by her father, the young woman appeared on stage to exhibit herself while in the apparent throes of demonic subservience. Brossier contorted her body as though it were being controlled by spiritual forces. Her eyes rolled in the back of her head. Guttural speech rumbled from her stomach through her closed mouth. To an unsophisticated audience, Brossier seemed worryingly afflicted. Centuries before The Exorcist (1973) captivated audiences, she was perhaps the earliest example of demonic possession presented as entertainment.
Gamespot
MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight
Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.
Gamespot
LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed
As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar. The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil....
Gamespot
Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae To Star In Star Wars: The Acolyte Series
Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) has joined The Acolyte, an upcoming series set in the Star Wars' High Republic period. The casting announcement was first reported by Deadline--Lee will play the male lead opposite Amandla Stenberg (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), who was announced as the female lead back in July. The Acolyte...
Gamespot
New Mutants #29 - Fights and Feelings
SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it’s up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings—Daken’s guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath’s avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar—the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.
Gamespot
Quantum Leap Trailer Debuts NBC's Time Travel Revival
33 years ago, in 1989, the original Quantum Leap hit the air and for five seasons we followed Dr. Sam Beckett through time as he tried to get back home. Now, physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) will follow in Beckett's footsteps--literally--in the upcoming Quantum Leap revival. Here's the first trailer for the upcoming series.
Gamespot
A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?
Gamespot
Apple Arcade September 2022 Update Trailer
All kinds of updates are on the way for a collection of popular Apple Arcade games like Asphalt 8+, Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+, Mini Motorways, The Oregon Trail, Transformers: Tactical Arena, Warped Kart Racers, and What the Golf?.
Gamespot
Unnamed Captain America Game & Black Panther Game World Premiere | Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
From Marvel and Skydance comes this take on Hydra, Captain America, and Black Panther. The game promises Four heroes, two worlds, and one war - perhaps spanning time from WW2 to Wakanda. We saw glimpses of Captain America and Black Panther.
Gamespot
The Dead Lucky #2 - This Is Trauma
The debut of San Francisco’s newest electric superhero rubs plenty the wrong way, and Bibi struggles to find common ground in her relationships with both the living and the dead. As the Salvation Gang beefs up their army, Morrow takes a quieter approach to unmasking the vigilante.
Gamespot
Ghost Rider #6 - The Exorcism of Johnny Blaze
There's somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer—to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they've inflicted on the world—and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?
Gamespot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132
As the TMNT continue to train under the tutelage of the Shredder in Northampton, the techniques they are learning take a bizarrely arcane turn. Will Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and Jennika learn how to master and control the dark ninja arts… or will they be consumed by them? One thing’s for certain: if they are to have any chance at success, they will need to seek out a light from the past to help guide their way.
Gamespot
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #2
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave her violent past behind and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Gamespot
James Bond: 007 #2
"The day you stop learning...stop moving forward...is the day you die, they say." James Bond mourns a lost love even as he closes in on a clandestine organization whose agents would prefer that James die before he gets too close to their secrets. The action continues in this new spy thriller by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Marco Finnegan (Kolchak).
