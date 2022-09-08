Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Crack in Darien’s Hanson Road Bridge means it must be replaced
DARIEN — Town officials plan to replace the Hanson Road Bridge after a crack was discovered during a routine maintenance check last week. The Hanson Road Bridge is rated as “fair or worse” — and at least nine other bridges in Darien hold the same rating.
Register Citizen
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
Register Citizen
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Register Citizen
1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
zip06.com
Ribbon Cutting Sept. 24 for Land Trust’s New Trail Bridge in North Branford
Press Release, North Branford Land Conservation Trust. Join the North Branford Land Conservation Trust (NBLCT) on Saturday, September 24 at 9:30am for a ribbon cutting of our new bridge and trail at Harrison Farm Preserve. The bridge and trail built by NBLCT volunteers connects the Harrison Farm Preserve to a...
Register Citizen
Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan
TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
Closer to Free Ride returns to New Haven streets
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bicyclists are pedaling along the streets of New Haven today for the 12th annual Closer to Free Ride to benefit the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. More than 2000 participants are expected to take part either in person for the first time since 2019 or remotely from around […]
Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead
Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Temporary dog park set to open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Dog owners in town will again have access to a dog park — for now. On Wednesday night, the town’s planning and zoning commission gave approval to members of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition to use space behind the former St. Brigid School at 100 Mayflower St. as a temporary dog park.
Street Closures OK’d For Arts Fests
Downtown streets will ditch cars for arts for parts of October, thanks to two different sets of road closures approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators gave those approvals Tuesday night during the latest bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Police investigate 2 shootings near Newhall Street in New Haven
New Haven police are investigating two shootings Thursday night on Newhall Street that left two men injured.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
ctexaminer.com
Nine-lot Subdivision Proposed for Former Affordable Housing Site in Old Lyme
OLD LYME — A nine-lot subdivision proposed for 16 Neck Road — the site of a a controversial 37-unit affordable housing complex that was approved in 2018 but never built — is scheduled for a public hearing at the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
