Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns

WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan

TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan

DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
DARIEN, CT
Person
Robin
Register Citizen

Business briefs, Sept. 11, 2022

WATERBURY — Connecticut Community Foundation's Trustee Fund recently announced its annual Trustee Fund Awards, recognizing two recipients that exemplify excellence in collaboration and innovation in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills, according to a statement. The awards were presented Aug. 11 during the foundation's 99th Annual Meeting at the Litchfield Community Center. Each award winner received $5,000 to support their continued work in the community.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate

TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
Register Citizen

Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
FAIRFIELD, CT

