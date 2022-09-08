Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Register Citizen
Stamford finance board sounds alarm on education budget ‘fiscal cliff’
STAMFORD — With a “fiscal cliff” looming for the city’s education budget, members of the Board of Finance called for reining in school spending as the city looks to fund numerous school construction projects. A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly...
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan
TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
Register Citizen
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
Register Citizen
New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
Register Citizen
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
Register Citizen
Business briefs, Sept. 11, 2022
WATERBURY — Connecticut Community Foundation's Trustee Fund recently announced its annual Trustee Fund Awards, recognizing two recipients that exemplify excellence in collaboration and innovation in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills, according to a statement. The awards were presented Aug. 11 during the foundation's 99th Annual Meeting at the Litchfield Community Center. Each award winner received $5,000 to support their continued work in the community.
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Register Citizen
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Bethel fund protects residents from sudden tax hikes: ‘one of the most important financial policies’
BETHEL — Matt Knickerbocker had one last thing to see through before leaving office — the adoption of a policy to help protect residents from unexpected tax bill increases — and the outgoing first selectman did just that. After spending years working on an ordinance to establish...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Register Citizen
Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds
TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate
TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
Register Citizen
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
Register Citizen
Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
Comments / 0