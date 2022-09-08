ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas judge blocks Obamacare rule on free HIV drugs claiming they violate religious liberties

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Wednesday against an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement that employers must cover the cost of common HIV/AIDs medications."Defendants do not show a compelling interest in forcing private, religious corporations to cover PrEP drugs with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions," US District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his ruling.Public health advocates called the ruling “shocking,” arguing that by striking down the Obamacare regulation, the courts had taken away vital tools in making the disease far less lethal.“This ruling is shocking on every level,” Mitchell Warren, executive director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC,...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Religious School Pushes To Maintain The Right To Keep LGBTQ Group Off Campus

Yeshiva University filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block a court order requiring the New York university to recognize a “Pride Alliance” LGBTQ student club. In court papers, the school says that “As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Utah State
Local
Texas Education
Michigan Advance

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit

Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Freedom#Public Radio#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Christian#Nashville Public Radio#Npr#Wkar#San Antonio Express News#Inter News Service#Gfr Media
Washington Examiner

Federal court ruling on gender identity upends civil rights law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent federal court decision wrongly distorts the original intention of the American with Disabilities Act to accommodate gender ideology.]. In a shocking and first-of-its-kind reading of a more than 30-year-old disability law, a federal judge ruled that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Resurrects Major Lawsuit Against Chiquita for Funding Colombian Terrorist Organization

A federal appellate court resurrected a major lawsuit Tuesday against banana company Chiquita Brands International for allegedly supporting a Colombian terrorist group that kidnapped, tortured, and murdered plaintiffs’ family members during a civil war. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that the trial court “got some right and some wrong” on its evidentiary calls, and that the plaintiffs had put forth enough evidence for the case to survive to the next phase of litigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Yeshiva University Asks SCOTUS to Step in and Support Its Refusal to Allow LGBTQ Club on Campus

Yeshiva University in New York City has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to step in and protect it from a court order requiring the school to allow an LGBTQ club on campus on the grounds that complying would violate the school’s religious beliefs. At issue in the case is not only the scope of “religious freedom” under the First Amendment, but also the criteria for an institution being considered “religious” for legal purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says

Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents

A judge this week shot down a bid by the federal government to force each of the 104 Grainger County slaughterhouse workers rounded up in a legally suspect raid to file suit against agents accused of targeting them solely based on their race or ethnicity. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Tuesday agreed to grant […] The post Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during a debate at the Kansas State Fair that he respects the Aug. 2 vote, in which voters decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. But he argued that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favors abortion with no restrictions “up to the moment of birth” and public funding for elective abortions. The statewide vote “does not mean the discussion has ended,” Schmidt told a crowd of about 800 people. “What was not on the ballot was Gov. Kelly’s position,” he said.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Law & Crime

Judge Voids ACA Rules Requiring Employers to Cover HIV-Prevention Drugs Because of Christian Company’s Opposition to ‘Homosexual Behavior’

Voiding a mandate under the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that a Christian company does not have to provide HIV prevention drugs under their employees’ insurance plans, citing its owner’s opposition to “homosexual behavior.”. George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy