Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Several accidents impact traffic in the Charlotte area Saturday, officials say

LOWELL, N.C. — Several accidents across the Charlotte area caused major impacts to traffic on Saturday, according to NC Department of Transportation officials. On Interstate 85 northbound near Lowell, a shoulder was closed due to a crash near exit 23, near Main Street. NCDOT first announced the road closure around 11:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near exit 23, not far from Main Street. The scene was eventually cleared.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Stanly at North Stanly

NEW LONDON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Stanly knocks West Stanly from the ranks of the undefeated with a 24-21 win over the Colts. The Comets are now 2-2.
NEW LONDON, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
North Wilkesboro, NC
WBTV

Queen Elizabeth II remembered by those at Charlotte airport

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen Elizabeth
WSOC Charlotte

Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Nascar All Star Race#Charlotte Fire Department
WBTV

WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

RAO Community Health to host ‘Care Village’ with Cabarrus County partners

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the slogan, “It takes a village to make an impact”, RAO Community Health, in partnership with Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, is hosting a “Care Village” to help create a nutritious, physical, and equitable community by addressing health disparities in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Parking fees changes in uptown, South End delayed until 2023

CHARLOTTE — Parking fee changes in uptown and South End have been delayed until next year, officials said Friday. The change was initially set to go into effect Sept. 10, but city officials said it will be “implemented later next year as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

