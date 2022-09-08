Read full article on original website
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
WBTV
“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
Several accidents impact traffic in the Charlotte area Saturday, officials say
LOWELL, N.C. — Several accidents across the Charlotte area caused major impacts to traffic on Saturday, according to NC Department of Transportation officials. On Interstate 85 northbound near Lowell, a shoulder was closed due to a crash near exit 23, near Main Street. NCDOT first announced the road closure around 11:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near exit 23, not far from Main Street. The scene was eventually cleared.
WBTV
West Stanly at North Stanly
NEW LONDON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Stanly knocks West Stanly from the ranks of the undefeated with a 24-21 win over the Colts. The Comets are now 2-2.
Investigators say east Charlotte fire at empty house was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department said a fire at an empty east Charlotte home Saturday night was intentionally set. At 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said they arrived at the house on Commonwealth Avenue to find flames shooting into the air. The CFD said more than 30 firefighters controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
All lanes I-77 southbound reopen in York, Chester County after deadly crash, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash involving multiple cars closed I-77 southbound in near the York/Chester County line for several miles on Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, all lanes on I-77 southbound between exits 73 in York County and exit 65...
WBTV
Queen Elizabeth II remembered by those at Charlotte airport
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death...
WBTV
Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. For nearly 30 years, Tripp Fincher worked as a firefighter. When 911 was called, he responded. “He is one of those captains that everyone...
WBTV
City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays. Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on...
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
Tailgate Tips: Chicken wings on the Napoleon Prestige 500 Grill
Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all your tailgating needs!
WBTV
WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
WBTV
RAO Community Health to host ‘Care Village’ with Cabarrus County partners
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the slogan, “It takes a village to make an impact”, RAO Community Health, in partnership with Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, is hosting a “Care Village” to help create a nutritious, physical, and equitable community by addressing health disparities in Cabarrus County.
Parking fees changes in uptown, South End delayed until 2023
CHARLOTTE — Parking fee changes in uptown and South End have been delayed until next year, officials said Friday. The change was initially set to go into effect Sept. 10, but city officials said it will be “implemented later next year as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Let this 6-year-old boy’s life be a lesson for all NC drivers
On Sept. 6, one of two drivers was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 car race that ended in a fiery crash on a Gaston County road and the death of a 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. The Charlotte Observer reported that on June 26, 2021, Gracie Eaves was...
