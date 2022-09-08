ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse

A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples

A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres on Saturday morning. The crash happened northbound on Sunshine Boulevard and 47th Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. The hit-and-run sedan may be a 2002-2006 Nissan Altima, silver in color, with...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court

The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water. The boat is back afloat and now has a ‘for sale’ sign...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man pulls sword on deputies during incident in North Fort Myers

A North Fort Myers man is facing charges for drawing a 3-foot sword against deputies during a traffic stop. Randy Lynn Austerman, 34, was arrested last week and faces charges of resisting an officer, drug possession, marijuana possession, fraud and impersonation. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report,...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family and friends remember man killed in Cape Coral shooting

A family is mourning after a 20-year-old is killed in a shooting in Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Cape Coral police say Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr. was shot by his stepfather, Gabriel Fernandez, after a family argument inside a home on Southwest 17th Street shortly before 11 a.m. McKellop was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Man wanted for assaulting two workers at Bonita Springs Home Depot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

