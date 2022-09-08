Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse
A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
Pair arrested as 'family drug business' busted by LCSO
Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, are charged with trafficking amphetamines. Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were arrested while packaging drugs for sale at their home.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County couple arrested, accused of trafficking more than 10 kilos of amphetamines
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people who they say were packaging drugs for sale in a carport on Saturday. LCSO arrested Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, who the sheriff’s office says had more than 12 kilos of narcotics in their possession.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Lauderdale man found guilty of deadly 2017 Collier County crash
A Fort Lauderdale man has been found guilty of causing a deadly crash in Collier County in 2017. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Marcus Coleman, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, was found guilty of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury after a four-day trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples
A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County man arrested after child overdoses on fentanyl
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after an investigation into the overdose of a minor in his care. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call from Scott Honeycutt, 43, on August 28 about a juvenile who was overdosing on an unknown narcotic.
Florida Woman Dubbed “Botox Bandit” Arrested After Treatment Deux
A Florida woman, and somewhat of a ‘Botox bandit’ has been apprehended after two Botox treatments and no way to pay. At least not with her money. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, a cosmetic surgery center in the City of Naples reported being defrauded twice
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after undercover operation
A Collier County man has been found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after being arrested as part of an undercover drug operation. The State Attorney’s Office says Jhonni August, 28, was found guilty on Monday of trafficking 14 grams or more of fentanyl after a two-day trial. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects arrested, accused of robbery with a weapon in south Fort Myers
Two suspects have been arrested for robbing someone at the Days Inn on South Cleveland Street on Aug. 22. Jose Rivera, 43, and Christina Nelson, 31, were arrested on charges of robbery with a weapon. On Aug. 22 deputies responded to a robbery investigation. The victim told deputies that Nelson...
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres on Saturday morning. The crash happened northbound on Sunshine Boulevard and 47th Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. The hit-and-run sedan may be a 2002-2006 Nissan Altima, silver in color, with...
WINKNEWS.com
Stolen Walmart chicken tenders leads to drug arrest for Collier man
A 39-year-old man was arrested after Collier deputies say he stole chicken tenders from Walmart and ate them before he left the store. Robert Joseph Malenchek was deterred by a store associate from stealing a speaker, but he made away with the chicken, according to an arrest report. The theft...
WINKNEWS.com
Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court
The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water. The boat is back afloat and now has a ‘for sale’ sign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Man pulls sword on deputies during incident in North Fort Myers
A North Fort Myers man is facing charges for drawing a 3-foot sword against deputies during a traffic stop. Randy Lynn Austerman, 34, was arrested last week and faces charges of resisting an officer, drug possession, marijuana possession, fraud and impersonation. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report,...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail is refusing to take inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Lee County Jail is refusing to take more inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The jail issued a memo to police departments saying it’s still operating under COVID-19 restrictions. That means they will take suspects accused of violent felonies and DUIs. A police officer who doesn’t want to...
WINKNEWS.com
Family and friends remember man killed in Cape Coral shooting
A family is mourning after a 20-year-old is killed in a shooting in Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Cape Coral police say Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr. was shot by his stepfather, Gabriel Fernandez, after a family argument inside a home on Southwest 17th Street shortly before 11 a.m. McKellop was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
'Why': Neighbors concerned after man confesses to killing stepson
Cape Coral Police say man confesses to shooting and killing stepson in the 800 block of SW 17th Street on Wednesday. Fox 4's Briana Brownlee takes look into suspected shooters' arrest records.
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run on I-75 in south Fort Myers
Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a red in color vehicle Ford F-250 with front bumper damage. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 at mile marker 130, between...
NBC 2
Man wanted for assaulting two workers at Bonita Springs Home Depot
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.
wengradio.com
North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam
The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
Comments / 0