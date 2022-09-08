Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen Tweets Support of Husband Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Commanders 28, Jaguars 22: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Why do we think the Jaguars failed to come away with the win on Sunday, and what does it mean moving forward?
Jets' kicking woes continue as Greg Zuerlein misses FG, PAT in Week 1 loss to Baltimore
Greg Zuerlein, a former Pro Bowl kicker, beat out Eddy Pineiro to win the Jets’ kicking job this summer - and promptly continued a run of futility by missing a field goal and a PAT in Week 1.
NFL・
'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern DB Tyler Haskins
From the football field to the baseball diamond, get to know the junior defensive back in this exclusive interview.
