ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Harrell, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GypPc_0hmkXj9U00

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417HIE_0hmkXj9U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYMqp_0hmkXj9U00

#8
Pos: WR
Ht: 6000
Wt: 192
Hand: 928
Arm: 3148
Wing: 7638
40: 4.35
DOB: 8/1/2000
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: Christopher Columbus
Eligibility: 2023

Tyler Harrell
Alabama Crimson Tide

One Liner:

A dense playmaker with elite acceleration and speed to break game-changing plays and create natural separation, Harrell is currently very one-dimensional and unproven as a high-volume receiver.

Evaluation:

Harrell has legitimate track speed and will be a candidate to run the fastest 40-yard dash in his draft class. The former Cardinal is quick off the line and flies past defenders on vertical patterns, stacking them with ease. Louisville underutilized Harrell by only targeting him three dozen times in 2021 and not giving him many reps in the slot. He’ll benefit from more overall targets, schemed touches, and opportunities to create in space. In 2021, Harrell posted wins against highly regarded ACC cornerbacks like Mario Goodrich, Darian Chestnut, and Garrett Williams. However, Harrell hasn’t proven he’s capable of sustaining his ultra-efficient play on a high volume of targets. He’s also not a very twitchy player in space and often relies on his speed to make defenders miss instead of jukes or cuts. Harrell’s route tree, especially at the intermediate level and outside of the hashes, is significantly underdeveloped. His tendency to rely on straight-line speed instead of dynamic open-field moves is a trait that generally translates poorly to the NFL. Harrell will benefit from playing with Bryce Young and Alabama’s talented offense, but he’s a long way from providing a clear picture of his floor and ceiling. Overall, Harrell remains a projection based on one elite trait. He’ll need to show significant growth in 2022 to establish himself as a high-ranking draft prospect.

Grade:

4th Round

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Background:

Tyler Harrell is coming to Tuscaloosa after being with the University of Louisville from 2018-2021. While there he posted solid stats with close to six hundred yards receiving during his time. Harrell is from Miami, Florida and attended Christopher Columbus High School in Louisville. While attending Christopher Columbus High School, he was a four star recruit and the fifty third best wideout in the country. Not only did he excel on the football field, but he was an excellent track star winning two Class 4A trophies in track and field.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
On3.com

Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary. Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Track And Field#American Football#Nfl Draft Profile#Fl High School#Acc
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
FanSided

College GameDay adding exciting new full-time member

If you thought ESPN’s College GameDay needed some new blood and an infusion of energy, it’s coming in the form of the ineffable Pat McAfee. College football fans don’t know any other way to start their Saturday mornings than by turning to ESPN’s College GameDay to see the familiar faces of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and, of course, the incredible Lee Corso.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops talks Florida, John Calipari on The Paul Finebaum Show

Former NFL Pro Bowler turned SEC analyst Roman Harper made headlines across the state earlier this week when he referred to Kentucky as “soft” ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 12 Florida. Harper made his comments on The Paul Finebaum Show, which didn’t take long for the national media to pick up on it. He later added that he hopes it “motivates” head coach Mark Stoops and his Kentucky football team.
LEXINGTON, KY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas

A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
AUSTIN, TX
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy