NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Harrell, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 192

Hand: 928

Arm: 3148

Wing: 7638

40: 4.35

DOB: 8/1/2000

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Christopher Columbus

Eligibility: 2023

Tyler Harrell

Alabama Crimson Tide

One Liner:

A dense playmaker with elite acceleration and speed to break game-changing plays and create natural separation, Harrell is currently very one-dimensional and unproven as a high-volume receiver.

Evaluation:

Harrell has legitimate track speed and will be a candidate to run the fastest 40-yard dash in his draft class. The former Cardinal is quick off the line and flies past defenders on vertical patterns, stacking them with ease. Louisville underutilized Harrell by only targeting him three dozen times in 2021 and not giving him many reps in the slot. He’ll benefit from more overall targets, schemed touches, and opportunities to create in space. In 2021, Harrell posted wins against highly regarded ACC cornerbacks like Mario Goodrich, Darian Chestnut, and Garrett Williams. However, Harrell hasn’t proven he’s capable of sustaining his ultra-efficient play on a high volume of targets. He’s also not a very twitchy player in space and often relies on his speed to make defenders miss instead of jukes or cuts. Harrell’s route tree, especially at the intermediate level and outside of the hashes, is significantly underdeveloped. His tendency to rely on straight-line speed instead of dynamic open-field moves is a trait that generally translates poorly to the NFL. Harrell will benefit from playing with Bryce Young and Alabama’s talented offense, but he’s a long way from providing a clear picture of his floor and ceiling. Overall, Harrell remains a projection based on one elite trait. He’ll need to show significant growth in 2022 to establish himself as a high-ranking draft prospect.

Grade:

4th Round

Background:

Tyler Harrell is coming to Tuscaloosa after being with the University of Louisville from 2018-2021. While there he posted solid stats with close to six hundred yards receiving during his time. Harrell is from Miami, Florida and attended Christopher Columbus High School in Louisville. While attending Christopher Columbus High School, he was a four star recruit and the fifty third best wideout in the country. Not only did he excel on the football field, but he was an excellent track star winning two Class 4A trophies in track and field.