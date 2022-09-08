Read full article on original website
Mental Mistakes Frustrate Rodgers in Packers’ Loss at Vikings
The first-play drop by Christian Watson was a big deal but not nearly as concerning as the number of mental errors, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said after a 23-7 loss at the Vikings.
Gisele Bundchen Tweets Support of Husband Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jets' kicking woes continue as Greg Zuerlein misses FG, PAT in Week 1 loss to Baltimore
Greg Zuerlein, a former Pro Bowl kicker, beat out Eddy Pineiro to win the Jets’ kicking job this summer - and promptly continued a run of futility by missing a field goal and a PAT in Week 1.
Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah plagued by 'cramps'; Tracy Walker ejected for losing his cool
Jeff Okudah couldn't help but think about what happened in last year's season opener, when his team's comeback effort fell short. But he didn't to see it — he was riding to the hospital with his aunt, sobbing, worried about what his future may look like. On Sunday, nearly one year to the...
