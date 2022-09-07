ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton

ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
ROYALTON, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wright County, MN
Accidents
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
Monticello, MN
Accidents
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, MN
Monticello, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Ross, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Vehicle crashes into BL home, cuts gas line

On Monday evening at about 8:17, Big Lake police officers were called to respond to a vehicle crash at 4644 Pond View Circle. The vehicle in question had crashed through the residence after the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting a “burnout.”. Upon arrival, it was discovered...
BIG LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified

The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
MONTICELLO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
boreal.org

Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges

Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay​ and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
CLEARWATER, MN
KARE 11

Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Sasquatch 107.7

Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 murder

(KSTP) – An Insanti, MN man who was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing a woman in 1993 has learned his fate. Jerry Westrom, 56, was charged with first and second degree murder. Friday morning, a judge sentenced Westrom to life in prison. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man shot 9 times in NE Minneapolis near popular restaurants Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a popular area of Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the 600 Block of 23rd Avenue NE.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy