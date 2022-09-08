ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
Beach Radio

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Pups take over N.J. water park for end of summer fun

The dogs at the Puppapalooza doggie pool party were all smiles and wags after having run of Morey’s Piers’ Raging Waters Water Park in Wildwood Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes cooled off from the late-summer sun sliding down a slide, running through water fountains, fetching a ball thrown into the water, wading through the water sniffing new friends.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
92.7 WOBM

Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says

Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
Cat Country 107.3

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

