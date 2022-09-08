Read full article on original website
Clarke overwhelms visiting Perry gridders
OSCEOLA, IA — Perry and host Clarke found themselves tied, at 7-all, only a few minutes into Friday’s football game. By the time the quarter ended so had much of the drama, with the Indians seizing a 28-7 lead en route to a 68-7 thumping. Perry fell to...
Pella Christian sweeps past visiting W-G volleyballers
PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.
Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
Perry announces Homecoming Court
Homecoming 2020 will be next week at Perry High School, with the candidates for king and queen officially revealed today. Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Yamilet Ortega, and Sarai Ramos are the quintet vying for queen honors, with Fithawi Andemichael, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Jefry Gonzalez, and Kyle Hernandez the five young men from who the king will be chosen.
Rain cancels Prairie Awakening Native American celebration
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Saturday’s annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration at the Kuehn Conservation Area in rural Redfield, the Dallas County Conservation Board announced Saturday morning. The DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents...
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
Be prepared for personal, system-wide disasters
As any good scout knows, we should always be prepared. September is Preparedness Month, a good time to plan what to do “just in case.”. Non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, help persons experiencing house fires, storm damage and other personal losses. These agencies also educate individuals and groups on prevention and appropriate response to unavoidable disasters.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
