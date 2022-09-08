ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Marine shot, killed by stepfather while defending his mother in Cape Coral

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The family and friends of a Cape Coral Marine, shot and killed by his own stepfather while defending his mother, are remembering the man they describe as energetic, determined and selfless.

Brian McKellop Jr., 20, was studying Tuesday evening, his father, Brian McKellop Sr., said.

McKellop Sr. lives in California and said his son was defending his mother from his stepfather, 53-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

During the argument, Fernandez allegedly shot McKellop Jr. multiple times in the back and chest.

“I know that’s what he would have done for just about, his mom or anyone else,” McKellop Sr. said.

Fernandez was arrested by Cape Coral Police and charged with homicide.

In the hours after the shooting, McKellop Jr.’s family and friends learned of their loved ones death.

“Why would you take a gun to a young man,” said McKellop Sr. “You cannot love and hurt someone you love. Why didn’t you walk away?”

Any sensible person knows the answers to those questions, McKellop Sr. said. However, his son’s killer is anything but that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHtqH_0hmkVUMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecqNq_0hmkVUMP00

The fact that McKellop Jr. stood up for his mother and put others before himself is no surprise to his closest friends.

“I think he would it a thousand times over,” said Alexander Lanier.

“He’s very selfless, a very selfless guy,” added Franklin Caceres.

McKellop Jr. was a decorated track and cross country star.

“He actually qualified for states wearing a bright green broken arm cast,” Lanier said.

Both Lanier and Caceres ran with McKellop Jr. in high school, but their friendships run even further back.

“About 15 years I’d say,” Lanier said.

After returning from basic training for the Marines, McKellop Jr. grew especially close with Lanier. They were best friends.

“I was with him less than 24 hours before,” Lanier said.

At one point, Lanier said McKellop shared that he and his stepfather didn’t always see eye to eye.

“I did know that there has been previous encounters,” Lanier said. “That he has pulled a weapon before on Brian.”

Even knowing that, McKellop Jr. wasn’t the kind of guy to cower or stray away from confrontation.

“If he was here he would do it over again,” Lanier said.

There are no do-overs, no second chance and no next time to see Brian.

Only the words those that loved him most wish he could hear one last time.

“There’s more to life than what is really happening,” his father said.

“We’re all proud of him and that he was a really good guy,” Lanier added.

“I would say ‘I love you, bro.’ That’s what I would say,” Caceres said.

A friend of McKellop Jr.’s shared this statement with NBC2 as well:

“Brian was a friend I wish I could’ve made more memories with. He was pure hearted, real, and one of the most genuine, kind hearted people I have ever met, and will ever meet. Our friendship was fresh, but it was real. He lived his life in a way he was always trying to better himself, and he loved his mother more than anyone will ever know. His family is in my prayers. I love you Brian, I wish God didn’t take you from us so soon, but I guess he really must’ve wanted you up there with him.”

Fernandez is facing felony homicide charges for killing McKellop Jr.

