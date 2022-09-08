Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
walterborolive.com
Gahagan Print Shop thanks Walterboro for 50 years of business after tragic fire
Bernie Gahagan, of Walterboro’s Gahagan Print Shop, has spent most of his adult life working in the printing business, and hopes to help old customers for a while into the future. In fact, Gahagan got his foot in the door of the industry when he began working for The...
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
abcnews4.com
Charleston's First Truck Expo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
Millers All Day opens location on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
live5news.com
Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity. Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs...
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
The Post and Courier
Richard Miler announces his bid to be the next mayor of Summerville
On August 16, well-known local businessman, Richard Miler, stepped out in front of the process to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the Town of Summerville. Elections for that office will take place in November of 2023. Voters elect a mayor on a non-partisan ticket. “I made the announcement this...
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
Crews respond to structure fire on 4th Ave in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire on 4th Avenue in Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews arrived to smoke and fire […]
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston-area Publix supermarket sets opening date
The Charleston region's newest supermarket is nearly ready to welcome customers. Florida-based Publix announced it will open a 48,397-square-foot grocery store Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. in the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road. The new prototype Berkley County store will include a covered...
live5news.com
Crews working to put out structure fire in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue, according to Mount Pleasant Fire spokesman Matthew Tidwell. Crews arrived to find fire...
