Walterboro, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals

A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past

In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston's First Truck Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Linus Travel#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Walterboro City Council
WCBD Count on 2

Millers All Day opens location on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Richard Miler announces his bid to be the next mayor of Summerville

On August 16, well-known local businessman, Richard Miler, stepped out in front of the process to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the Town of Summerville. Elections for that office will take place in November of 2023. Voters elect a mayor on a non-partisan ticket. “I made the announcement this...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to structure fire on 4th Ave in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire on 4th Avenue in Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon.   According to dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.  Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews arrived to smoke and fire […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84

Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston-area Publix supermarket sets opening date

The Charleston region's newest supermarket is nearly ready to welcome customers. Florida-based Publix announced it will open a 48,397-square-foot grocery store Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. in the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road. The new prototype Berkley County store will include a covered...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews working to put out structure fire in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue, according to Mount Pleasant Fire spokesman Matthew Tidwell. Crews arrived to find fire...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

