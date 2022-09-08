ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Classic Cars Show Muscle in Ocean City

Muscle cars and hot rods commanded the attention of car buffs who ogled the classic autos and trucks that paraded down the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday. There was a whole lot to look at and a whole lot of work that went into restoring some of these beauties. Some...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Eht#Food Drink#Bizzaro World#Eht Wawa
Rock 104.1

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania man drowns off coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned off the coast of Ocean City. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along an unprotected beach near 12th Street.Officials say nearby lifeguards rushed to the area when they heard two swimmers struggling.The guards rescued two men.A 21-year-old survived, but 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, died.Authorities say strong winds created rough surf conditions.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
VINELAND, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

