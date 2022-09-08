Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township, NJ – ‘Scullville Terror In The Junkyard’
With the month of October and the Halloween season right around the corner, we will be providing you with overviews of Haunted Hayrides and Mazes throughout the state of New Jersey. Here is our review of a great annual tradition in Scullville, Egg Harbor Township that has been presented for...
Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America
Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize. The competition is incredibly challenging...
ocnjdaily.com
Classic Cars Show Muscle in Ocean City
Muscle cars and hot rods commanded the attention of car buffs who ogled the classic autos and trucks that paraded down the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday. There was a whole lot to look at and a whole lot of work that went into restoring some of these beauties. Some...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
nypressnews.com
Atlantic City’s Borgata bets on steakhouses with Old Homestead revamp and B-Prime opening
One Atlantic City hotel is out to stake its claim in the steak market. After unveiling a brand new steakhouse earlier this summer called B-Prime, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa now plans to remodel its longstanding Old Homestead Steak House. Old Homestead will shut its doors after dinner is...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Resorts Casino Capriccio #1 Casino Restaurant In America, 3 Years Running
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, Capriccio Italian Restaurant is #1 America, again, for the third consecutive year and 4 out of the past 5 years. Every year, one of the most fiercely competitive elections is for the title of “the best casino restaurant in America. USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers'...
Pennsylvania man drowns off coast of Ocean City, New Jersey
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned off the coast of Ocean City. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along an unprotected beach near 12th Street.Officials say nearby lifeguards rushed to the area when they heard two swimmers struggling.The guards rescued two men.A 21-year-old survived, but 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, died.Authorities say strong winds created rough surf conditions.
capemayvibe.com
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher
Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
Go Inside Serendipity III: Atlantic City, NJ’s Sweet New Restaurant
There are plenty of restaurants in Atlantic City to enjoy. And lately, it seems like they're adding more. One of the latest restaurants to open at Ocean Casino & Resort is Serendipity III, best known for its decadent ice cream desserts. This is their first New Jersey location, but you may have visited their restaurant in NYC before.
2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey
This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
