ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

What Happened To Leicester City?

With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Daily Mail

The Europa League could offer Cristiano Ronaldo his only starts this season so there's no point sulking! Plus Maguire, Casemiro and Shaw all have points to prove to Erik ten Hag as Man United embark on another continental adventure

Erik ten Hag has quickly formed a clear picture of his most effective team at Manchester United. Four Premier League games have seen minimal changes to his team selection and have resulted in four consecutive wins after the Dutch coach made bold calls to drop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
UEFA
SB Nation

Jamie Carragher: “Can This Team Get It Back?”

Liverpool’s poor form in the early weeks of the 2022-23 season continued with an embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League this week. The Reds lost the game 1-4 in a display that saw them starting the game slow, and looking lackluster throughout. Former Liverpool defender and Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League rules: What happens to FPL after GW7 fixtures cancelled?

The Premier League has cancelled this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the games now set to be played much later in the season, and FPL headquarters has moved to clarify how this decision will impact its 10 million fantasy managers. The deadline for gameweek 7 will pass at 11am BST on Saturday as originally scheduled, and every Fantasy Premier League team will score 0 points – unless managers took hits making transfers this week, in which case they will unfortunately still pay the price of those moves, and will receive -4 points per hit. Managers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why are there no Premier League matches on today?

A sporting weekend is rarely complete on these shores without football being front and centre of people’s attentions, but this time around the national sport is conspicuous by its absence.While golf, cricket and rugby are among those still being played, including the England cricket team in the third Test against South Africa, not a single football fixture will be on in men’s, women’s, grassroots or junior leagues.The late decision and short notice to postpone games has come at a cost to local businesses and the casual workforce around games.Although, Premier League clubs have donated food earmarked for this weekend to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification

Chelsea’s new owners will not judge Graham Potter’s first campaign at Stamford Bridge on Champions League qualification, the PA news agency understands.Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be thought to consider a top-four Premier League finish and a strong Champions League run as a successful first term for new boss Potter.But the co-controlling Blues owners will not hold former Brighton boss Potter to those targets, it is understood, as part of their long-term planning.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022So Boehly and Eghbali would be understood...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy