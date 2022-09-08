Read full article on original website
Related
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
SB Nation
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Europa League could offer Cristiano Ronaldo his only starts this season so there's no point sulking! Plus Maguire, Casemiro and Shaw all have points to prove to Erik ten Hag as Man United embark on another continental adventure
Erik ten Hag has quickly formed a clear picture of his most effective team at Manchester United. Four Premier League games have seen minimal changes to his team selection and have resulted in four consecutive wins after the Dutch coach made bold calls to drop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
Callum Wilson Fuming With Newcastle’s ‘Time Wasting’ Claims By Liverpool Fans
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has spoken about his side wasting time against Liverpool, which ended up costing them any points in the match.
SB Nation
Jamie Carragher: “Can This Team Get It Back?”
Liverpool’s poor form in the early weeks of the 2022-23 season continued with an embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League this week. The Reds lost the game 1-4 in a display that saw them starting the game slow, and looking lackluster throughout. Former Liverpool defender and Sky...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looked every one of his 37 years’ in Man Utd defeat to Real Sociedad, claims Steve Nicol
CRISTIANO RONALDO looked "every one of his 37 years" in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, according to ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, started for just the second time this season but was unable to get off the mark, making it a seven-game drought in front of goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League
Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
When can postponed Premier League fixtures be rearranged for?
The Premier League has confirmed this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes have released their list of the top 10 most valuable football clubs and here can find where Manchester United rank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
Fantasy Premier League rules: What happens to FPL after GW7 fixtures cancelled?
The Premier League has cancelled this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the games now set to be played much later in the season, and FPL headquarters has moved to clarify how this decision will impact its 10 million fantasy managers. The deadline for gameweek 7 will pass at 11am BST on Saturday as originally scheduled, and every Fantasy Premier League team will score 0 points – unless managers took hits making transfers this week, in which case they will unfortunately still pay the price of those moves, and will receive -4 points per hit. Managers...
Yardbarker
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Group A
Jurgen Klopp's team were soundly beaten by the Serie A leaders and we can bring you the match highlights.
Why are there no Premier League matches on today?
A sporting weekend is rarely complete on these shores without football being front and centre of people’s attentions, but this time around the national sport is conspicuous by its absence.While golf, cricket and rugby are among those still being played, including the England cricket team in the third Test against South Africa, not a single football fixture will be on in men’s, women’s, grassroots or junior leagues.The late decision and short notice to postpone games has come at a cost to local businesses and the casual workforce around games.Although, Premier League clubs have donated food earmarked for this weekend to...
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Chelsea’s new owners will not judge Graham Potter’s first campaign at Stamford Bridge on Champions League qualification, the PA news agency understands.Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be thought to consider a top-four Premier League finish and a strong Champions League run as a successful first term for new boss Potter.But the co-controlling Blues owners will not hold former Brighton boss Potter to those targets, it is understood, as part of their long-term planning.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022So Boehly and Eghbali would be understood...
Loris Karius To Return To EPL With Newcastle More Than Four Years After Last Liverpool Game
Karius is able to move outside of the transfer window as he was a free agent when the deadline passed, after being released by Liverpool in June.
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for big Premier League game
MANCHESTER UNITED take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League clash this weekend. The Red Devils defeated a tough Arsenal side 3-1 at Old Trafford last week to make it four wins in a row in the league. Though United were outplayed for large periods of the game, they...
Comments / 0