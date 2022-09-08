Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Royal blessing' that helped devolution
"I always say there was one Queen Elizabeth who saved the Welsh language and there was another one who gave Wales devolution." Dafydd Elis-Thomas, one of Wales' prominent political figures, is adamant the nation should be thankful for the influence of both Queen Elizabeths. While Queen Elizabeth I, of the...
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral
Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
BBC
BBC
Scotland prepares to say its final farewell to the Queen
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen. The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon. The cathedral will then host a...
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
BBC
Crowds gather for proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh
A public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles has taken place in Edinburgh. Crowds gathered at the Mercat Cross on the city's Royal Mile to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms read the address. The event follows a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday when King...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
