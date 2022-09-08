A Colleton County man has been sent to a local trauma center for critical injuries that he received in a horrific weekend car crash. The unidentified man was driving a pickup truck in the southbound lane of Sidneys Road, near Walterboro, when he over-corrected the vehicle. This move made the vehicle cross over into the northbound lane of Sidneys Road. The vehicle then flipped several times and only came to rest after landing against a tree. The truck landed against the sideways, with the cab pressed against the base of the tree.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO