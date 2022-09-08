ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Colleton man critically injured in weekend crash

A Colleton County man has been sent to a local trauma center for critical injuries that he received in a horrific weekend car crash. The unidentified man was driving a pickup truck in the southbound lane of Sidneys Road, near Walterboro, when he over-corrected the vehicle. This move made the vehicle cross over into the northbound lane of Sidneys Road. The vehicle then flipped several times and only came to rest after landing against a tree. The truck landed against the sideways, with the cab pressed against the base of the tree.
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police investigating serious crash between bicyclist and car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Tuesday night on Ashley River Road involving a car and bicycle. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while traveling southbound on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m., causing life-threatening injuries to the cyclist. The […]
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash. David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened around...
CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022

A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash on Saturday. David W. Dingle- a 71-year-old from Mount Pleasant- was riding his bicycle around 8 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The MPPD is investigating...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
