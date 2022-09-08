Read full article on original website
Colleton man critically injured in weekend crash
A Colleton County man has been sent to a local trauma center for critical injuries that he received in a horrific weekend car crash. The unidentified man was driving a pickup truck in the southbound lane of Sidneys Road, near Walterboro, when he over-corrected the vehicle. This move made the vehicle cross over into the northbound lane of Sidneys Road. The vehicle then flipped several times and only came to rest after landing against a tree. The truck landed against the sideways, with the cab pressed against the base of the tree.
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
'I count my lucky stars': Firefighter recounts day he died at scene of bus crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A volunteer firefighter is calling himself a miracle after dying not once, but twice, at the scene of a bus crash. Captain Doug Delk is a volunteer firefighter at Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department. He was the first on scene of the fiery bus crash, there to save lives. But that day his life would need to be saved too.
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Newly released CCSO dashcam shows vehicle pursuit; 3 arrested
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released dashcam video of a vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of three people. The pursuit began after deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near I-526 and Paramount Drive earlier this week. Deputies said the vehicle portion of the chase came to […]
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
Police investigating serious crash between bicyclist and car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Tuesday night on Ashley River Road involving a car and bicycle. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while traveling southbound on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m., causing life-threatening injuries to the cyclist. The […]
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash. David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened around...
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022
A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash on Saturday. David W. Dingle- a 71-year-old from Mount Pleasant- was riding his bicycle around 8 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The MPPD is investigating...
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...
Gahagan Print Shop thanks Walterboro for 50 years of business after tragic fire
Bernie Gahagan, of Walterboro’s Gahagan Print Shop, has spent most of his adult life working in the printing business, and hopes to help old customers for a while into the future. In fact, Gahagan got his foot in the door of the industry when he began working for The...
Deputies searching for Colleton Co. man accused of shooting man, fleeing in victim’s vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
