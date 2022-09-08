ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes

A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
MILITARY
BBC

HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip

HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is limping back closer to shore after breaking down off the Isle of Wight shortly after setting out for exercises off the US coast.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.The departure of the £3 billion ship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Specialist website Navy Lookout said the issue was caused by damage to the starboard propeller shaft, although the Ministry of Defence has not commented on this.HMS...
MILITARY
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
BBC

In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
U.K.
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
HEALTH
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire pays tribute to her 'faithful presence'

People across Yorkshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96. Flags were lowered to half-mast on civic buildings, including town halls in Leeds, Sheffield and York, shortly after Thursday evening's announcement. Faith leaders from communities across the region have paid tribute to...
U.K.
BBC

Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government

A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
COLLEGES
BBC

King Charles III, the new monarch

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
U.K.

