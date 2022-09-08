Read full article on original website
Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes
A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip
HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is limping back closer to shore after breaking down off the Isle of Wight shortly after setting out for exercises off the US coast.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.The departure of the £3 billion ship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Specialist website Navy Lookout said the issue was caused by damage to the starboard propeller shaft, although the Ministry of Defence has not commented on this.HMS...
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
First woman in US Navy submarine force history to be 'chief of the boat' is getting ready to head to sea on a nuclear missile sub
"We need to keep breaking down the barriers" when it comes to gender roles in the US Navy, Angela Koogler said in a statement this week.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Prince Harry and Meghan will get ring-of-steel security for UK appearance but no official cops amid protection row
PRINCE Harry and Meghan will be given a ring-of-steel security operation for a charity appearance in the UK tomorrow amid a row over their protection. But it last night became clear that police in Manchester will not be providing officers, with the couple’s own security team and the event organisers expected to protect them.
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
Due to British colonialism, King Charles is now the monarch of 14 countries in addition to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's death
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at 96, and her eldest son and the former Prince of Wales, Charles, immediately became the king of England upon her death. He is now recognized as King Charles III. Due to British colonialism, which saw the British Empire invade and conquer regions across...
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral
Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust under "increasing demand for inpatient care"
A mental health trust had no adult beds available on two occasions in the past week, with more than 30 people waiting for a place, the BBC understands. Some patients were kept in emergency departments in Norfolk and Suffolk for up to a week while they waited to be admitted to a specialist unit.
Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire pays tribute to her 'faithful presence'
People across Yorkshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96. Flags were lowered to half-mast on civic buildings, including town halls in Leeds, Sheffield and York, shortly after Thursday evening's announcement. Faith leaders from communities across the region have paid tribute to...
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government
A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
