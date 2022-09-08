Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is limping back closer to shore after breaking down off the Isle of Wight shortly after setting out for exercises off the US coast.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.The departure of the £3 billion ship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Specialist website Navy Lookout said the issue was caused by damage to the starboard propeller shaft, although the Ministry of Defence has not commented on this.HMS...

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO