ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC looks at tech to restrict speeds on school buses to curb reckless operators

By Clayton Guse, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FFEG_0hmkUNOL00
Patience Albert, 10, was killed in 2020 after being hit by a school bus in East New York, Brooklyn. New York Daily News/TNS

City officials are looking into new safety technology to force lead-footed school bus drivers to slow their roll.

As part of a program to convert the school bus fleet to electric by 2035, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services is seeking ways to make buses safer — and that could include technology to limit their speeds.

As children returned for the new schoolyear on Thursday, DCAS announced a the launch of a study with the city Department of Education and U.S. Department of Transportation to re-think the buses’ safety and design features.

Besides preventing riders from speeding, the study will also look into technology that automatically applies a bus’s brakes when it’s moving recklessly, said Keith Kerman, deputy commissioner of fleet management at DCAS.

“It’s a real opportunity with electrification to redesign the school bus and to redesign vehicles in general,” said Kerman. “It’s not just emissions capacity. It’s a chance to rethink how you build this truck in the first place.”

Kerman and city officials will need to work with bus manufacturers to implement the safety features they seek — as well as the private companies that operate the city’s 10,700 school buses.

The push for speed control comes a year after the Daily News exposed major safety problems within the city’s school bus fleet, finding that roughly two-thirds of them had been ticketed by speed and red light cameras. Thousands of those tickets were issued in zones near schools.

At least nine people have been killed by city school buses in crashes since 2014, when former Mayor de Blasio took office and launched his Vision Zero program with the goal of reducing traffic deaths.

The Education Department and private operators over the last year have rolled out technology called “telematics” on school buses that record drivers’ behavior behind the wheel.

The technology has helped reduce egregious speeding by 60%, Kerman said. But he hopes that kind of recklessness won’t even be possible in 13 years.

Speed control isn’t the only safety feature officials will look at in the study. Kerman said future electric school buses should have their transmissions and engines underneath the carriage, giving drivers more visibility on the streets below.

“A normal heighted driver cannot see the ground for 25 or 30 feet [in front of them],” said Kerman. “That is an enormous safety risk.”

Other safety features are also being looked at for school buses that are currently on the road — such as cameras that give drivers more visibility of their surroundings and speakers that make announcements when buses are turning.

“We want it to be the safest possible design,” Kerman said of the city’s school bus fleet. “We have to move the marketplace at the manufacturing level, and we have to partner with the school bus companies to let them know this is the direction we’re going.”

With Michael Elsen-Rooney

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC transit workers demand more recognition for heroism at Sept. 11 Memorial Museum

Thousands of New York City transit workers flooded lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 attacks, lending crucial hands and expertise in the city’s greatest hour of need. More than two decades later, they want their due. Officials at Transport Workers Union Local 100 — which represents roughly half of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s workforce — are incensed by what they consider a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York To Crack Down on Bus Lane Blocking Violations

“Despite New York’s 140 miles of dedicated bus lanes, other large U.S. cities put it to shame when it comes to average bus speed,” writes Danielle Muoio Dunn in Politico, with some buses clocking in at half the average speed of other major cities. “Despite having dedicated access, vehicles parked in bus lanes continue to mar the city’s efforts to dramatically improve speeds and service reliability.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quartz

New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real

The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train

A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
Daily News

NYC’s Riis Houses on edge after arsenic scare, week without drinkable water: ‘It’s hard’

The automated voicemail messages kept coming at Jacob Riis Houses one week after reports arrived that arsenic might be swimming in the public housing complex’s taps. New testing showed the water was clear of arsenic, a recent voicemail promised, but the testing was incomplete — and a disease-causing bacteria, Legionella, might have surfaced in the water. Residents should not “drink or cook” ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Speed Control#Education Department#Traffic Accident#New York Daily News#Department Of Education
Daily News

Schooling Hochul: The governor signs into law a rigid, expensive bill capping class sizes

At the end of months of drama came a depressing denouement. On the first day of school, Gov. Hochul signed into law the very costly, very bad bill sharply lowering class size limits in New York City’s public schools. Though she’d hinted at requiring significant changes after consultation with Mayor Adams, who opposed the legislation, the only tweak when all was said and done was a one-year ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade

Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
W42ST.nyc

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low

While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways — ‘There’s no enforcement’

At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Williamsburg menace shoots two women and a man on the street with air gun

A menace with an airsoft pistol shot two women and a man in Williamsburg in unrelated drive-by attacks, police said. A 28-year-old woman was walking on Wythe Ave. near Grand St. just before 11 p.m. when a grey Toyota SUV drove by and she was hit in the face by a projectile, according to the NYPD. It did not pierce the skin, but she suffered pain and swelling, police said. About five minutes ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy