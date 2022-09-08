Bottomless brunch at Sushi Pop doesn’t mean what you think — go anyway | Review

For "traditional" brunch food sticklers, the Bao Benedict features crispy soy braised pork belly, poached eggs, shiso bernaise and arugula served with black garlic home fries. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Sushi Pop Winter Park started serving weekend brunch back in April, which immediately put them on my radar. Their consistently excellent fare, creative plates and playful aura to me seemed a love match for the festive nature of brunch.

So, I was surprised when general manager Sean Griffin, the brunch program’s champion, said he’d predicted something of an uphill battle.

Why?! I puzzled. I’d partaken of their $25 Brunch Bubbles offering: an entire bottle of Simonet Blanc de Blancs with a choice of a house-made boozy cordial mix-in. I chose the yuzu grapefruit, which comes in a little carafe alongside. This is a deal , people.

“For some reason, if the word ‘bottomless’ isn’t in there, people are resistant,” Griffin theorized.

Well, I offer that Sushi Pop has bottomless brunch. On Sundays, at least. It’s just not the sort of bottomless that’s usually associated with the day drinking pageantry that so often defines this culinary dalliance.

It’s bottomless in the form of Sumo Sunday — which is a lot more interesting.

Here, perhaps 100 feet from Park Avenue, where the basic brunch crowd is sucking down standard mimosas, you can slide into the sleek, pink space at Sushi Pop, sidle up to the bar for a fun foray into Japan’s national sport and half-price Little Sumo sake pours (essentially two glasses for $7.50; yet another deal).

Sumo Sunday was a happy accident, it turns out. One borne of Griffin’s money-saving tactics, which included canceling the cable about a year ago when he signed on as GM.

“Why do we need this?” he asked at the time. “We don’t need to show football in here.”

Indeed. Sushi Pop is not where I’d go to watch the Super Bowl. But football would ruin this venue’s vibe, anyway. Anime fits, though. As do the old-school kaiju flicks that sometimes run in succession on a busy Friday night.

So, too, does sumo, with its gargantuan grapplers, naked save the traditional mawashi — which, let’s face it, doesn’t always cover all the junk in those trunks.

With scads of sumo streaming on YouTube, they put it on one morning and it stuck: Sumo Sunday became a thing.

“It’s funny,” says Griffin. “People sit down at the bar and probably don’t intend on watching any television at Sushi Pop. But as soon as they see the sumo, they are transfixed.”

It’s true. My brunch date and I were gaping through the bar partition. But rather than kill the conversation, the imposing yokozuna, the riveting action, only enhanced it.

Items like sumptuous seared salmon belly done up with bourbon maple syrup don’t hurt. Nor do more traditionally brunchy bites with a Sushi Pop twist, like the Bao Benedict ($16).

The arugula adds nice peppery bite and flashy green for the camera, but that’s the only lightness inherent in what could be your new favorite take on a brunch brute like the Benedict, one where the richness of crispy, soy-braised pork belly is the bed for your poached eggs and shiso bernaise is the blanket.

Oh, and don’t forget the black garlic home fries on the side.

Granted, we strode in on the later side (brunch here runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) but I still wondered where everyone was.

“We have our spurts,” says Griffin of the new addition, “but we still face a bit of a hurdle. Lots of people think, ‘Sushi for brunch? I don’t get it!’”

Funny, my take was the opposite: This is an ideal place for a lighter-but-still-bubbly brunch experience — yet it has the Benedict, the French toast, the smoked salmon-avocado toast that some of my friends might prefer. And everywhere, Japanese touches.

Like milk bread for the “Shokupan” French toast ($14), with orange zest, togarashi maple syrup, candied pecans, blueberries and whipped cream. Or pickled shallots and ikura for that salmon-avocado offering, which for $16 also features crème fraîche, fried capers, everything bagel seasoning and chives.

“First and foremost we tried to utilize ingredients we were already using,” says Griffin, who balked at bringing in a ton of extra product for that aforementioned battle. “We thought, ‘Who doesn’t like eggs Benedict, but how do we make it Japanese? Everyone loves French toast, but how do we make it Japanese? ’”

More Japanese than American, the okonomiyaki ($17) — a savory pancake dish I don’t see on enough menus. A favorite for chef/owner Chau Trinh — “It means ‘anything goes,’” he tells me — this one’s loaded with shrimp, bacon and cabbage along with nori and salty-fishy bonito flakes. Tangy-sweet sauce and kewpie work to balance that out.

Donburi ($15), “well, that’s pretty Japanese,” jokes Griffin of the dish, laden with pickled ginger, edamame, radish, furikake, “but we put steak and eggs on it, because how do you make it brunch?”

Along with that bourbon salmon sashimi, we sampled some other raw loveliness: Hokkaido scallop with lemon grass xo, garlic oil and a whisper of Maldon salt and yellowtail belly dressed with jalapeño-infused fire.

And that poke bowl? Vinegarrice is a nice, light bed (and for brunch strategists, a base for those cocktails). The hard part is choosing from the three beautifully accented fish offerings: tuna with sambal and Thai basil, salmon with ginger shallot sauce or tilefish with acevichado and jalapeño.

And so it’s nice there’s an option for all three ($25).

Speaking of cocktails, there’s a sumptuous array of $12 offerings. We sampled the savory Bloody Mama, with its smoky infusion of Ilegal Mezcal, made better with a snacky add-on of housemade pickles.

Now, if you don’t want sumo belly alongside your salmon belly, you can always opt in for Saturday’s brunch, which is equally sumptuous, but sumo-free.

But I’d rather belly up to the bar for some beefy, burl-on-burl action to pair with a light and bubbly brunch.

Bottoms up!

If you go

Sushi Pop Winter Park: 115 E. Lyman Ave. in Winter Park, 321-203-2282; sushipoprestaurant.com

