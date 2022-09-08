ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF, Mitsubishi heads join in high level forum on clean energy hydrogen

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djWZ2_0hmkUDZ500
UCF president Alexander N. Cartwright. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Presidents of the University of Central Florida and a brand of the global giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan will join Thursday for a high-level forum at UCF on the use of hydrogen as a means to fight climate change.

The leadoff speaker is a U.S. Department of Energy acting assistant secretary. One of the forum’s goals is to “engage and strengthen the Florida area as a hydrogen technology and innovation hub.”

The world’s quest for a future of energy without fossil fuels that drive climate change has taken on hydrogen as a potent solution, including as a substitute fuel for power plants now burning natural gas. Many states are vying for Department of Energy funding for developing hydrogen technology and infrastructure.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright will appear with Bill Newsom, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Power Americas for a morning session.

The company is headquartered in Lake Mary and has more than 2,300 workers in the fields of power generation, energy storage and digital solutions, and at a major turbine blade service center south of Orlando.

Mitsubishi is pursuing storage of vast quantities of hydrogen in Utah in enormous caverns within salt formation, and is seeking to design power plants that run on hydrogen rather than natural gas.

But hydrogen as a tool for fighting climate change is in an early development stage and increasingly seen as far from easy or perfect.

The miniscule molecules of hydrogen gas are notoriously difficult to handle as demonstrated by the recently postponed launch of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket because of a leaky fueling line.

Environmental groups are warning the hydrogen spilled into the atmosphere can trigger warming as much or more than carbon emissions.

“Hydrogen could indeed be part of a clean energy transition,” states the Environmental Defense Fund. “But done wrong, it could be worse for the near-term climate than the fossil fuels it would replace.”

Other speakers at the UCF forum are from Southern Co., Duke Energy, Universal Orlando, Siemens Energy and AirLiquide.

UCF and Mitsubishi have had a longstanding partnership with students and government grants in evolving hydrogen research and expertise.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student union. Details for virtual participation are at cecs.ucf.edu/Decarbonization_Hydrogen_Forum/

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast

Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
Industry
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
lakemarylife.com

Orlando Sanford International Airport

A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Cartwright
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”

BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Hydrogen Fuel#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#U S Department Of Energy#Mitsubishi Power Americas
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what’s next for SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy