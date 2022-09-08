Read full article on original website
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Higher electric vehicle rebates available in Pennsylvania
Good news for Pennsylvanians looking to buy electric vehicles: you can now get bigger rebates. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) changed its program that helps consumers buy electric vehicles. As of September 1, rebates are higher and the program has income limits. The changes aim to target working-class families.
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
What is Agritourism and how does it help Pennsylvania farmers?
The end of summer and transition to fall not only brings cooler temperatures and changing leaves, but also means Pennsylvania farms and orchards will soon welcome visitors from all over for apple picking and agritourism season. Agritourism is a “form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with...
Elections & autonomous cars are likely on the Pa. legislature’s fall agenda
Both parties say they’d like to vote on proposals like that before the end of the two-year session in November. State lawmakers have only a few weeks worth of business days planned between now and the end of session on November 30th. But that’s not stopping either chamber from considering a few bills before then.
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely
(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q&As
Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t). Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
