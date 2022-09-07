Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was sidelined for a 'long' period after sustaining an injury, but the Guinea national team has shocked everyone after releasing their squad for their upcoming friendlies.
FIFA・
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
UEFA・
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead
It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
Yardbarker
‘Wow’ – Shearer delivers seven-word verdict on shambolic Liverpool after 4-1 Napoli defeat
From Gary Lineker to Jamie Carragher, fans have watched ex-footballers queue up to dissect the Reds’ poor performance in Italy and hand advice to the German tactician on where he could look to improve things. Alan Shearer even felt compelled to jump on Twitter and note down the fact...
Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the club's player of the month.
EXCLUSIVE: Jose Enrique Believes Erling Haaland Will Break Mohamed Salah's Record
Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes Erling Haaland can break Mohamed Salah's Premier League record
Women’s Super League 2022-23 previews No 11: Tottenham
Manager Rehanne Skinner has brought clarity and organisation – and, after a solid transfer window, they could break into the top three
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
UEFA・
Legendary Former Italy Striker Praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Ex-Italy, Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has spoken of his admiration for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims
Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents
Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA・
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
Liverpool v Wolves: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League
Liverpool face Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
