Do the Browns have to win a Super Bowl during Deshaun Watson’s contract? Live Browns preview show

4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are not getting a lot of love because Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback
Mary Kay Cabot previews Browns - Panthers. Why is Brissett not getting the love from the media right now. Keys on how the Browns defense should go after Baker Mayfield. Who has the most pressure to perform on the Browns’ offensive line?
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Nathan Zegura: We will see more of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field together
Nathan Zegura shared his keys to victory for the Browns over the Panthers. The benefits of seeing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field together. Expectations for Amari Cooper as the number one receiver and Myles Garrett as the defensive leader.
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)
It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away. TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Time For Martin...
Marcus Freeman Makes Notre Dame History After Marshall’s Upset
The honeymoon phase for the Fighting Irish’s coach seems to be over as the program started 0–2 despite an AP top 10 ranking.
ESPN
Revenge game? Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield enters showdown vs. Cleveland Browns with more than pride on the line
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield claims he's not out for revenge against the Cleveland Browns. Then again, he once planted a flag in Ohio Stadium. Threw seven touchdowns against his former college team. And stared down coach Hue Jackson. In the past, Mayfield has thrived when emotionally charged, especially when...
Jason Pinkston: Bills are loaded; I do not believe the Browns are that far off when they get Deshaun Watson back
Jason Pinkston talks about how far off the Browns are from this Bills, questions with the offensive line with injuries factoring in, what he expects from Baker Mayfield and what the biggest concern should be going into this game against the Panthers.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett Comments On Relationship With Baker Mayfield
It’s not exactly a secret that Baker Mayfield didn’t leave the Cleveland Browns on the best of terms this summer. He had his high moments over the last four years, but in the end, things were on the downturn by the time the 2021 season was completed. Things...
