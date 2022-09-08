ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 3 college rankings, and is Alabama still No. 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains locked into a top-three spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Saturday’s victory over Arkansas State. The Buckeyes remained No. 3, with a comfortable buffer between them and No. 4 Michigan. However, Georgia took the No. 1 spot away from Alabama. The defending national champion Bulldogs garnered 53 first-place votes — more than three times as many as they had last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes Recruiting#Ohio State Football
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Powerball ticket sold in Columbus matched five numbers and the Power Play and is worth $2 million. The ticket was the only $2 million winner from the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It was sold at a Duchess Shoppe in Columbus, according to WBNS Channel 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair

Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy