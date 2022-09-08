Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Read full article on original website
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game on Sept. 24?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ohio State football hosted Wisconsin, it walked away with a quality 38-7 win while kickstarting the Heisman Trophy campaign for a defensive end in 2019. Now the Badgers return in 2022 for a primetime matchup on Sept. 24 inside Ohio Stadium in the third...
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
Should Ohio State football be ranked higher than Alabama in the Associated Press Top 25 poll?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football opened up the season by beating a top-five opponent by double digits at home, while Alabama shut out Utah State — a Group of Five team — as the top two teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Crimson...
Nebraska fires Scott Frost, who went 0-4 against Ohio State football in his disappointing tenure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference’s prior scheduling model paired Ohio State football and Nebraska in a matchup of historic powers who could provide competitive balance between the East and West Divisions. That cross-divisional rivalry never really materialized. The Cornhuskers turned to a favorite son, former quarterback...
Ryan Day doesn’t expect Mike Hall Jr. to miss time after leaving Ohio State football’s win over Arkansas State with injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Hall Jr.’s second season as an Ohio State football player has gotten off to a great start, but that was put on hold in the third quarter against Arkansas State. The defensive tackle watched the end of a 45-12 win from the sidelines after...
Notre Dame Falls to Marshall at Home 26-21, Marcus Freeman Becomes First ND Coach to Start Tenure with Three Losses
Though the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings remains many weeks away, Ohio State's postseason resume has already taken some damage after Notre Dame suffered a stunning upset to Marshall at home by a score of 26-21. The Fighting Irish allowed the Thundering Herd to take the lead...
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 3 college rankings, and is Alabama still No. 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains locked into a top-three spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Saturday’s victory over Arkansas State. The Buckeyes remained No. 3, with a comfortable buffer between them and No. 4 Michigan. However, Georgia took the No. 1 spot away from Alabama. The defending national champion Bulldogs garnered 53 first-place votes — more than three times as many as they had last week.
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Former Ohio State running back Brian Snead will not play for Arkansas State in Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arkansas State running back Brian Snead, who was banned from Ohio State’s campus after his 2018 dismissal for sexual assault allegations, will not play at Ohio Stadium this weekend. An Arkansas State spokesperson would not confirm whether or not Snead made the trip, saying only...
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022
The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team's second game against Arkansas State.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Powerball ticket sold in Columbus matched five numbers and the Power Play and is worth $2 million. The ticket was the only $2 million winner from the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It was sold at a Duchess Shoppe in Columbus, according to WBNS Channel 10.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years.
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair
Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
Father reportedly shoots son to death
COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
