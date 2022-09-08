UNC football enjoying red-zone success after not making most of opportunities in 2021

Before the ending that shall not be mentioned against N.C. State last season, North Carolina had the ball at the Wolfpack 4 and ended up kicking a field goal. A touchdown there probably would have won the game, but instead it confirmed a pattern in the red zone that UNC coach Mack Brown knew had to change.

Carolina converted touchdowns on just 57 percent (28 of 49) of its trips inside its opponents’ 20-yard line last season. That ranked 11th in the ACC, ahead of only Virginia Tech (55.8%), Georgia Tech (48.6%) and Duke (46.5%).

Brown said red-zone situations were one of the areas his team worked more on than in his previous three seasons because of its inefficiency. The work is paying off so far. The Tar Heels haven’t attempted a field goal from inside the red zone this season, and they haven’t turned it over there either heading into Saturday’s game at Georgia State.

The Heels have been perfect in eight trips this season producing eight touchdowns. (Technically, they had a ninth trip on the final drive of their 56-24 win over Florida A&M and elected to let the clock run out.)

“If we had scored a touchdown, instead of kicking a late field goal against N.C. State, that game would have been over,” Brown said. “So the whole point of emphasis starting in January, fewer sacks, which we’ve done; fewer tackles for loss, which we’ve done; and score touchdowns in the red zone.”

Several changes have made a big difference for Carolina between this season and last. It starts with the play of the offensive line. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said the Heels were playing much more physical up front, and it has allowed them to run the ball more effectively when the field gets shorter in the red zone.

“In short-yardage football, in goal-line football and in red-zone football, regardless of the X’s and O’s and whether we run or throw, the ability to be able to run down there is huge and then there’s a physicality piece to pass protecting too, it’s not just run game,” Longo said. “So we’re getting some good production there right now at that position and it’s helping us in some of the situational areas without question.”

Getting more players involved

Carolina has gotten better with incorporating its tight ends more, too. Last season, tight ends accounted for eight touchdowns total. Tight ends Kamari Morales and Bryson Nesbit have already combined for four touchdown passes this season including two in the red zone. John Copenhaver had a potential score broken up in the end zone against FAMU.

Quarterback Drake Maye said the trio “makes it easy” because they provide something else the defense has to be concerned with and find a way to cover. Brown said that’s a distinct improvement from his previous three seasons.

“You use tight ends in the red zone quite a bit,” Brown said. “And we didn’t do that our first year, and not as much in our second year. So we were better last year, but we’ve been really proficient at it this year.”

Longo has also called more plays geared to moving Maye out of the pocket to make him a dual threat. Maye scored his first rushing touchdown last week against Appalachian State when he tucked the ball on a rollout pass and scored from 12 yards out.

“I think that’s where I’m best,” Maye said. “I can make the plays running and throwing.”

It also helps that the Heels have distributed the ball evenly. With their top two receivers from last season — Josh Downs and Antoine Green — sidelined by injuries, opponents so far can’t anticipate where the ball is going.

Seven different players have scored UNC’s eight red-zone touchdowns. Running back Omarion Hamption is the only player with two scores.

“When you lose Antoine Green and you lose Josh Downs, then you just start throwing the ball to the open guy instead of having a favorite target,” Brown said. “And that’s healthy for an offense sometimes. ... When we get those two guys back at full speed, plus adding all these other targets, we have a chance to even be better.”