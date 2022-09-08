Read full article on original website
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday were picking their party’s candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm contest the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest, which is capping primary season nationwide, is retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a staunch conservative who Democrats — and even some top Republicans — believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. President Joe Biden carried New Hampshire by more than 7 percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Hassan clinched her party’s nomination against only token opposition Tuesday, while Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican party’s nomination for another term. He immediately becomes the favorite against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party’s governor’s nomination. “The stakes are too high this November to change direction now,” Sununu said in a statement.
Today we’re exploring parts of Pakistan that have been devastated by severe monsoon rains. We’ll take a look at just released images of newborn stars, and we’re meeting a CNN Hero who is turning discarded tech into a life-changing opportunity.
