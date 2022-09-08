Read full article on original website
Related
Man marries goat with the sole intention of going viral
The video of an Indonesian man marrying a goat went viral on the internet for the wrong reason. When he received outrage from different corners of the world, he shared that it was all an act to become famous.
The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll
If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.
nftevening.com
Woodies NFT Collection Announces Film: Woodies Origin on Youtube
Woodies, the Ethereum-based NFT collection and web3 entertainment brand, is releasing a new short film titled ‘Woodies Origin’ on YouTube. Through this, they have deemed themself the “Pixar of web3”. The ‘Woodies Origin’ Film. To clarify, the Woodies collection is forming themselves as a...
Ashley McBryde’s ‘Made For This’ Video Series Is Behind The Scenes Gold
Behind the scene videos are my kryptonite. There is something about seeing the day-to-day of touring, hitting the studio, and just hearing off-the-cuff thoughts with artists that I love. It makes you appreciate an artist for who they are off the stage. Today I found myself in a rabbit hole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nftevening.com
Thunderbirds Are Go! The TV Classic Gets Its Own NFT Collection
If you’re a fan of Thunderbirds (or sci-fi TV shows in general), know that the series now has its own NFT collection! Basically, the new drop sends holders to an adventure on the Tracy family’s iconic vehicles: Thunderbirds. Accordingly, collectors can get their own Thunderbirds NFT to mint...
nftevening.com
Wrangler Jeans Partner with Top NFT Project Deadfellaz
Denim fashion brand, Wrangler Jeans is partnering with top PFP NFT project, Deadfellaz. This is not the first time Wrangler Jeans is venturing into the world of NFTs, however, Deadfellaz is looking to build a lasting partnership with the brand. Deadfellaz X Wrangler: Cowboys + Zombies. Deadfellaz announced the partnership...
nftevening.com
BRICK: The Ledger NFT Collab Giving Voting Rights Over A Music Venue
BRICK is a crypto-meets-music venture that continues to strengthen the link between the music industry and the crypto sphere. Co-founded by musicians Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, BRICK promises to be a “music venue by night and a community-run creative space by day.” In addition, it also promises to function as a metaverse music venue.
Lifetime’s New Movie ‘House of Chains’ Is Inspired By a Disturbing True Story
Lifetime's new 'ripped from the headlines' movie 'House of Chains' is inspired by the story of the Turpin family. It premieres September 10.
Comments / 0