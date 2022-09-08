ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll

If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.
