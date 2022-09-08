ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, IA

Exira/EHK Hosts Woodbine in Homecoming Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Exira) Exira/EHK hosts Woodbine in its homecoming game on Friday night. The Spartans enter the contest with a 1-1 record.

Spartans Head Coach Tom Petersen reminds his players that the most important of homecoming is the game.

Coach Petersen says Woodbine has a young quarterback, Brodyn Prior. The freshman has completed 34/67-passes for 510-yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Prior’s main target through the first two games is Cameron Cline, with 19-catches for 320 yards. Nelson is the leading ball carrier with 34 carries for 146 yards.

The Spartans opened the season with a 61-22 win over Griswold and lost a close one to West Harrison last week, 35-32.

On the positive side, Coach Petersen says the team can run the football better than it has been shown. He says the passing game was decent a week ago; he mentioned Trey Petersen, the quarterback, continues to work on his pocket presence and take what the defense gives him. Defensively Coach Petersen says they are working on getting more pressure on the quarterback to force a hurry-up mode against the opposing QB.

