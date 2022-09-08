Read full article on original website
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
CNET
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' -- When Episode 3 Hits Your Time Zone
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video. Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in. "Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
Alison Arngrim’s Unusual Build Let Her Play A Younger Age On ‘Little House On The Prairie’
Any show that follows a family has to consider the logistics of working with child actors. Little House on the Prairie had an extensive cast with actors who had not reached adulthood and famously featured an ongoing rivalry between the young Laura Ingalls and Nellie Oleson, played by Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim respectively.
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
Incredible moment young New Zealanders perform an emotional and impromptu haka in honour of the Queen
A group of young New Zealand Defence Force trainees have broken out into a moving haka to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Members of Limited Service Volunteer, a program ran by the NZDF for youths at risk, led the traditional Māori ceremonial dance outside the Auckland Museum on Friday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! As many fans have speculated for some time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has secretly been taking place (at least partially) within the realm of Mordor without telling us. The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be. Another lingering thread introduced in the first episodes is the symbol of Sauron, with its meaning confirmed in The Rings of Power episode 3, which has outright confirmed that Sauron's main realm has been in front of us all along in the Prime Video series.
ComicBook
Disney's The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Calls Trailer Response Overwhelming
D23 Expo brought a look at one of Disney's most highly-anticipated upcoming movies, thanks to a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The live-action film, which has been in the works for several years now, will be led by Halle Bailey as Ariel, and the first trailer put the spotlight on her in a pretty epic way. The footage showed her in costume singing a portion of the iconic song "Part of Your World", and quickly prompted an array of positive emotions from fans on social media. In a tweet on Friday night, which you can check out below, Bailey says that the fan response has been "so overwhelming and incredible", and that she's "so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything."
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch
Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
U.K.・
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
‘The Rings of Power’ Galadriel Actor Morfydd Clark Reveals What She Did for the Series That Was Forbidden for Her as a Child
Morfydd Clark reveals one thing she did for 'The Rings of Power' that she wasn't allowed to do as a child
Daily Beast
‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Deeply Unnerving New Horror Movie About Good Manners Leading to Bloody Ends
According to Speak No Evil, the lines between comfort and distress, order and chaos, and happiness and terror aren’t great—and, in fact, can be as narrow as the difference between adhering to and rejecting social conventions. Christian Tafdrup’s brutally discomfiting horror film (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 15 on Shudder) navigates that uneasy space, detailing how slight deviations from the norm are often as harrowing as—and also precursors to—outright violence. Resonating as the satiric offspring of Force Majeure and The Vanishing, it’s a thriller that depicts the path to hell as paved with minor transgressions.
