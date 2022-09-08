ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' -- When Episode 3 Hits Your Time Zone

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video. Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in. "Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World

Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Kaya Scodelario
HollywoodLife

‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Us And Them#Hands And Knees#Film Star#Battle For Peace#Rings#The Rings Of Power#Kiwi
ComicBook

Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! As many fans have speculated for some time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has secretly been taking place (at least partially) within the realm of Mordor without telling us. The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be. Another lingering thread introduced in the first episodes is the symbol of Sauron, with its meaning confirmed in The Rings of Power episode 3, which has outright confirmed that Sauron's main realm has been in front of us all along in the Prime Video series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney's The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Calls Trailer Response Overwhelming

D23 Expo brought a look at one of Disney's most highly-anticipated upcoming movies, thanks to a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The live-action film, which has been in the works for several years now, will be led by Halle Bailey as Ariel, and the first trailer put the spotlight on her in a pretty epic way. The footage showed her in costume singing a portion of the iconic song "Part of Your World", and quickly prompted an array of positive emotions from fans on social media. In a tweet on Friday night, which you can check out below, Bailey says that the fan response has been "so overwhelming and incredible", and that she's "so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything."
MOVIES
PopCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch

Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23

Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Deeply Unnerving New Horror Movie About Good Manners Leading to Bloody Ends

According to Speak No Evil, the lines between comfort and distress, order and chaos, and happiness and terror aren’t great—and, in fact, can be as narrow as the difference between adhering to and rejecting social conventions. Christian Tafdrup’s brutally discomfiting horror film (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 15 on Shudder) navigates that uneasy space, detailing how slight deviations from the norm are often as harrowing as—and also precursors to—outright violence. Resonating as the satiric offspring of Force Majeure and The Vanishing, it’s a thriller that depicts the path to hell as paved with minor transgressions.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy