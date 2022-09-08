ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass.- ​The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. ​Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

No. 2 Westfield’s Kaevon Eddington bulldozes in season-opening win over Amherst, winning 42-15: ‘He’s physical and he runs hard’

AMHERST — The No. 2 Westfield football team had the start to the fall that it was hoping for, as the Bombers put on a dominant showing on Amherst’s home field, defeating the Hurricanes, 42-15. To open the second quarter, Kaevon Eddington got Westfield off to the races, rushing down the field for a 75-yard run and put the Bomber’s on the 3-yard line. Jaxson St. Pierre pitched the ball back to Eddington, who ran it in for the touchdown and got all the glory on the impressive three-play drive.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield

One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course

It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
LEVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
