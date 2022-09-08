Read full article on original website
What Happened Friday: Week 1 of Western Mass. football & more
The Western Mass. high school season is in full swing, and Friday night featured plenty of action. The Minnechaug football team had one of the most dramatic finishes of the night, using a late and monumental defensive play to defeat West Springfield.
Scoreboard: Tyler McDonald helps Belchertown golf edge Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Belchertown golf team came away with a 13.5-10.5 win over Northampton Thursday at Cold Spring Country Club behind strong performances from its No. 4, 5 and 6 golfers.
Scoreboard: Cam Erickson leads East Longmeadow golf over Agawam
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The East Longmeadow golf team earned its second win of the season as the Sparatns edged Agawam, 163-166, at its home course.
Ben Sledzieski’s five touchdowns lead No. 7 Northampton football as Blue Devils open season with win over No. 17 Hoosac Valley
NORTHAMPTON — The senior leaders of the No. 7 Northampton football team made it a mission to improve during the offseason. To accomplish their goals in their final high school season, they needed to outwork others over the summer.
Springfield International Charter debuts football team in loss to Mahar
ORANGE — When the opening lyrics to “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill played over the PA system at Mahar Regional High School, Springfield International Charter couldn’t contain its excitement. Players and coaches alike began singing the motivational words.
William Watson III, Central football blank Central Catholic in state championship rematch
LAWRENCE — University of Nebraska verbal-commit and Springfield Central football quarterback William Watson III sat on his team’s bus.
East Longmeadow’s Michael Budd to be inducted into MSTCA Hall of Fame
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Michael Budd is headed to the Hall of Fame. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
No. 2 Westfield’s Kaevon Eddington bulldozes in season-opening win over Amherst, winning 42-15: ‘He’s physical and he runs hard’
AMHERST — The No. 2 Westfield football team had the start to the fall that it was hoping for, as the Bombers put on a dominant showing on Amherst’s home field, defeating the Hurricanes, 42-15. To open the second quarter, Kaevon Eddington got Westfield off to the races, rushing down the field for a 75-yard run and put the Bomber’s on the 3-yard line. Jaxson St. Pierre pitched the ball back to Eddington, who ran it in for the touchdown and got all the glory on the impressive three-play drive.
Scoreboard: Westfield Tech golf remains undefeated behind close win against St. Mary & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Despite Caleb Viewing defeating his opponent Jack Ryan 4-0 during the final event of match play, the Westfield Tech golf team still squeezed out a 14-10 win against St. Mary on Wednesday.
Woodlawn Park dedication in South Hadley set for Saturday
SOUTH HADLEY — An all-day celebration is planned Saturday, for dedication of Woodlawn Park, which is located on grounds of the new South Hadley Senior Center at 45 Dayton St. Town Administrator Lisa Wong will usher in the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. – that will run until 9:30...
Scoreboard: 20 combined digs between Shelby O’Leary, Lillian Poirier lead Franklin Tech past Smith Voc. & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. It might have taken five sets (23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6), but the Franklin Tech girl’s volleyball team served Smith Voc. its first loss of the season at home on Friday.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield
One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
One Call Away motorcyle ride, fun fair Saturday to support veterans, first responders
SOUTHWICK — The One Call Away Foundation will run its sixth annual bike ride and barbecue Saturday to raise funds and awareness to benefit military veterans dealing with the mental health challenges that often come with serving. One Call Away Foundation founder David Sutton said the afterparty at Whalley...
Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Bombers spoil Amherst’s Friday Night Football opener
WESTFIELD – Westfield often scored in the blink of an eye during their high school football season opener Friday night at Amherst with two scoring plays of 49 yards or better and five plays of 21 yards or better, but it all added up to one long, drawn-out “W”.
Brimfield Flea Market fall show ‘exceeds expectations,’ dealers say
BRIMFIELD — Overheard at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market’s final show of the 2022 season:. “What do you want for this?” asked a woman, holding up an old watering can.
