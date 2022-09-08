AMHERST — The No. 2 Westfield football team had the start to the fall that it was hoping for, as the Bombers put on a dominant showing on Amherst’s home field, defeating the Hurricanes, 42-15. To open the second quarter, Kaevon Eddington got Westfield off to the races, rushing down the field for a 75-yard run and put the Bomber’s on the 3-yard line. Jaxson St. Pierre pitched the ball back to Eddington, who ran it in for the touchdown and got all the glory on the impressive three-play drive.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO