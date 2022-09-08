Read full article on original website
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule Sept. 12 to 16
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Sept. 12 – Tuesday, Sept. 13: Milling on West Street (from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides), Southern Avenue, and Federico Drive.
Adams Street Fair Donates $6,800 to Town First Responders
ADAMS, Mass. — Following July's second annual Adams Street Fair, the Adams Street Fair Committee has donated a total of $6,800 to the town's four first-responder organizations. The committee presented checks, each worth $1,700, to the Adams Police Department, Alert Hose Company, Adams Forest Wardens and Adams Ambulance at...
'Rise Together' Walks Raise Funds for Freeman Center
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Elizabeth Freeman Center's fall fundraiser Rise Together for Safety and Justice will include six small walks across the county between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22. For the third consecutive year, it is taking a different form from the organization's former fundraiser "Walk a Mile in...
BCC Hosting Exhibit by Artist, former Professor Benigna Chilla
PITTSFIELD, MA — Internationally known artist and former BCC professor Benigna Chilla’s solo art exhibition, From West to East to West, is on view at Berkshire Community College (BCC)’s Koussevitzsky Gallery through Friday, Oct. 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Available
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems will begin providing the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in September and October. The latest vaccine to combat COVID-19 is designed to provide protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that currently make up the vast majority of novel coronavirus cases in the United States.
North Adams gets $500,000 from State for Dam Improvements
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city will receive $500,000 from the state for improvements to the Mount Williams and Notch Reservoir Dams. The funding comes as the Baker-Polito Administration announced approximately $19.2 million in grants through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA) Dam and Seawall Program this week, continuing efforts to address failing dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure.
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike
A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night's meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
Mohawk Soaring Club Celebrates 70th Anniversary Sept. 10 and 11
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The weekend of Sept. 10 and 11 will see the skies filled with colorful gliders as the Mohawk Soaring Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with a fly-in/tow-in event. The event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Club...
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Weekend Outlook: Concerts, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this warm, sunny weekend featuring concerts, fairs, festivals, and more. Start your weekend off early this Thursday by listening to original flute music by Hawk Henries, a member of Nipmuc's Chaubunagungamaug band, in Zion Lutheran Church's Common Room starting at 7 p.m.
Local Writer and Artist wins Honeybee Creative Nonfiction Award
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — An essay by local writer and artist Suzi Banks Baum has won the Honeybee Creative Nonfiction award from The Good Life Review. Baum's winning essay, "Connect: Disconnect" was inspired by the New York Times Magazine cover article by Merritt Tierce entitled "The Abortion I Didn't Have." Baum's essay delves into adolescent life, sexual exploration, sexual identity, confusion, and education or lack thereof in midwestern American culture in the 1970s.
Massachusetts town looking for community input on moving trick-or-treating to Saturday
The Town of Athol is asking its residents if they would prefer to move Halloween to Saturday this year.
King & Arnold Family Grand Marshals for Fall Foliage Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Arnolds and the Kings have been selected as grand marshals for the upcoming 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will be held in downtown North Adams on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's parade theme is...
Western Mass. veterans nonprofit Soldier On receives $500,000 grant from state, providing major boost to support services
Western Massachusetts veterans will have increased access to housing assistance and critical support services after a state grant program awarded a half-million dollars to a Pittsfield-based nonprofit aiming to end veteran homelessness. Soldier On — a nonprofit providing support services, financial help and shelter across the region to veterans at...
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
