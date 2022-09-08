ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
CNBC

Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
The Hill

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
CNBC

Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal

Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day. Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered...
Axios

China's currency weakens as its economic woes mount

China's government-influenced currency is tumbling — and it's close to crossing a somewhat sensitive milestone relative to the dollar. Why it matters: The drop in the value of the currency, officially known as the renminbi but often referred to as the yuan or CNY, is symptomatic of the deep problems facing the world's second-largest economy.
investing.com

Yen Warnings, Hawkish ECB Knock Down U.S. Dollar

Yen slide takes a pause after Japanese officials sound alarm bells. Powell out-hawks Lagarde but euro catches a bid on broader dollar pullback. Pound rebounds too as Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Wall Street extends recovery ahead of the Fed blackout period. Yen intervention scare sparks dollar...
investing.com

Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting. On the week,...
