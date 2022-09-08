Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
CNBC
Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
Japan's household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen's slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption.
CNBC
Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal
Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day. Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered...
CNBC
Insana: Inflation is cooling. Here's why the Fed may need to slow its rate hiking
The way I feel about Federal Reserve policy these days could be summed up in Al Pacino's memorable quote from the 1979 film, "And Justice for All." "You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!" I also feel that way about the constant...
Business Insider
Germany's largest gas importer sponsored a lavish gala dinner, despite a $15-billion government bailout
Uniper, Germany's largest gas importer, was recently bailed out by the country's government. The German government bought a 30% stake for 15 billion euros amid Europe's energy crisis. But the company just spent six figures sponsoring a lavish gala dinner at a "stunning" Milan villa. This is an edited, translated...
Dollar retreats as investors square up positions after steep gains
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.
China's currency weakens as its economic woes mount
China's government-influenced currency is tumbling — and it's close to crossing a somewhat sensitive milestone relative to the dollar. Why it matters: The drop in the value of the currency, officially known as the renminbi but often referred to as the yuan or CNY, is symptomatic of the deep problems facing the world's second-largest economy.
Stocks, bond yields rise after record ECB rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.
investing.com
Yen Warnings, Hawkish ECB Knock Down U.S. Dollar
Yen slide takes a pause after Japanese officials sound alarm bells. Powell out-hawks Lagarde but euro catches a bid on broader dollar pullback. Pound rebounds too as Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Wall Street extends recovery ahead of the Fed blackout period. Yen intervention scare sparks dollar...
investing.com
Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting. On the week,...
Comments / 0