EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
Injured motorcyclist dragged 2 miles; Santa Rosa man arrested in hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA -- A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash where an injured motorcyclist was dragged for two miles.Santa Rosa police said Charles A. Bernhardy was being held on suspicion of multiple felonies including hit-and-run and driving under the influence with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Meanwhile, the injured motorcyclist -- a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Investigators said officers responded to reports of a crash at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge...
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect With Ghost Gun
A Petaluma man was arrested Friday evening for alleged possession of a ghost gun, Petaluma Police Department reported Saturday morning. Officers were first dispatched to Motel 6 at 1368 North McDowell Boulevard at 1:57 p.m. after motel staff found a handgun and a large amount of marijuana in a room they entered to clean. The staff confiscated the items in the room and handed them over to the officers.
news24-680.com
Fire Crew Caught As Gunfire Breaks Out In Vallejo; One Person Killed
A Vallejo Fire crew found itself in the middle of a car-to-car shooting in the middle of Highway 29 Sonoma Blvd this evening, escaping harm and rendering aid to the driver of a target vehicle – later declared deceased. Initial reports indicate that a car full of gunmen opened...
nypressnews.com
Young California mother beheaded on street identified, new info released on man arrested in attack
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — A father shared his regrets with ABC7’s sister station KGO-TV, saying he didn’t do something to keep his daughter away from the man who police say killed her Thursday in a brutal sword attack. “Every time I saw her, I would beg her....
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill Police investigate suspicious package on Camelback Road
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Sept. 9, 2022) — On Thursday, a Pleasant Hill resident called local police to report a suspicious package. They discovered what looked like an explosive device in a dumpster near the 300 Block of Camelback Rd. After PHPD Officers arrived to investigate, they called up their...
Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
3 sought in attempted catalytic converter theft in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK – Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts, authorities in Rohnert Park said they are searching for three suspects following an attempted theft Wednesday morning.According to the city's Department of Public Safety, around 8:45 a.m., three suspects in a gray Lexus pulled up to a Toyota Prius parked on San Simeon Drive and attempted to steal the catalytic converter. An eyewitness told police that saw one of the suspects showed up with a jack.Police said the witness interrupted the theft and the suspects fled before officers arrived. The driver is described as a woman between the ages of...
Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
Middle school girls groped in Rohnert Park, police search for suspect
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two middle school-aged girls were sexually assaulted in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The assaults were two separate incidents that occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Almond Street in the area of Anson Avenue. The Rohnert […]
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
Man accused of wielding knife, attacking at least 2 people in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael arrested a man on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, following attacks on at least two people Thursday morning.Around 9:45 a.m., police received calls about a man who was seen hitting and kicking a bus on the 3200 block of Kerner Boulevard. As officers responded, police received additional calls about the suspect attempting to rob a person nearby, on the 200 block of Windward Way. According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victim and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled a knife.Police said the victim...
Man arrested in Petaluma River for attempting to stab construction worker
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in Petaluma on Wednesday after he attempted to stab a construction worker, according to the Petaluma Police Department (PPD). Michael Thorne, 37, was arrested on the bank of the Petaluma River after he tried to swim away from police. PPD said the construction worker was building houses […]
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
ksro.com
Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search
A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
72-year-old man accused of DUI after crash with big-rig in Petaluma
PETALUMA – A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said.The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.The crash on Sunday was reported about 7 p.m. on Lakeville Highway at Casa Grande Road.A Nissan Frontier headed west on Lakeville made a sudden lane change while approaching Casa Grande, police said, and hit the back of a semi-tractor pulling a car hauler trailer.Police officers investigating the wreck spotted empty alcohol containers in the Nissan, and the driver showed signs of intoxication, police said.The driver was evaluated and then arrested for suspected DUI.Petaluma Police remind motorists to plan ahead by designating a sober driver. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
