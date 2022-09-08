A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO