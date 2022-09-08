ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

CBS San Francisco

Injured motorcyclist dragged 2 miles; Santa Rosa man arrested in hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA -- A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash where an injured motorcyclist was dragged for two miles.Santa Rosa police said Charles A. Bernhardy was being held on suspicion of multiple felonies including hit-and-run and driving under the influence with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Meanwhile, the injured motorcyclist -- a  23-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Investigators said officers responded to reports of a crash at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect With Ghost Gun

A Petaluma man was arrested Friday evening for alleged possession of a ghost gun, Petaluma Police Department reported Saturday morning. Officers were first dispatched to Motel 6 at 1368 North McDowell Boulevard at 1:57 p.m. after motel staff found a handgun and a large amount of marijuana in a room they entered to clean. The staff confiscated the items in the room and handed them over to the officers.
PETALUMA, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
news24-680.com

Fire Crew Caught As Gunfire Breaks Out In Vallejo; One Person Killed

A Vallejo Fire crew found itself in the middle of a car-to-car shooting in the middle of Highway 29 Sonoma Blvd this evening, escaping harm and rendering aid to the driver of a target vehicle – later declared deceased. Initial reports indicate that a car full of gunmen opened...
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pleasant Hill Police investigate suspicious package on Camelback Road

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Sept. 9, 2022) — On Thursday, a Pleasant Hill resident called local police to report a suspicious package. They discovered what looked like an explosive device in a dumpster near the 300 Block of Camelback Rd. After PHPD Officers arrived to investigate, they called up their...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
#Police#Motorcycle#Bcn
KRON4 News

Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in attempted catalytic converter theft in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK – Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts, authorities in Rohnert Park said they are searching for three suspects following an attempted theft Wednesday morning.According to the city's Department of Public Safety, around 8:45 a.m., three suspects in a gray Lexus pulled up to a Toyota Prius parked on San Simeon Drive and attempted to steal the catalytic converter. An eyewitness told police that saw one of the suspects showed up with a jack.Police said the witness interrupted the theft and the suspects fled before officers arrived. The driver is described as a woman between the ages of...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of wielding knife, attacking at least 2 people in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael arrested a man on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, following attacks on at least two people Thursday morning.Around 9:45 a.m., police received calls about a man who was seen hitting and kicking a bus on the 3200 block of Kerner Boulevard. As officers responded, police received additional calls about the suspect attempting to rob a person nearby, on the 200 block of Windward Way. According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victim and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled a knife.Police said the victim...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search

A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

72-year-old man accused of DUI after crash with big-rig in Petaluma

PETALUMA – A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said.The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.The crash on Sunday was reported about 7 p.m. on Lakeville Highway at Casa Grande Road.A Nissan Frontier headed west on Lakeville made a sudden lane change while approaching Casa Grande, police said, and hit the back of a semi-tractor pulling a car hauler trailer.Police officers investigating the wreck spotted empty alcohol containers in the Nissan, and the driver showed signs of intoxication, police said.The driver was evaluated and then arrested for suspected DUI.Petaluma Police remind motorists to plan ahead by designating a sober driver. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA

