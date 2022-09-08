Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
TechCrunch
Mesh Payments closes on $60M as demand for its corporate spend offering surges
Founded in Israel and now with headquarters in New York, Mesh Payments is one of a growing group of startups focused on helping companies manage their spend through automation. It’s a hot and crowded space that includes the likes of Ramp, Brex and Airbase, and more recently, TripActions and Rho,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says
Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
CoinDesk
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi
CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
CoinDesk
Gensler’s Latest Take on Crypto and Securities Rules
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW digs in on the latest speech from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It appears reasonable, but does the crypto industry believe him?. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
ambcrypto.com
Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders
Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
CoinDesk
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
CoinDesk
Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. ETH, at around $1,600, is setting fresh yearly highs ahead of the event scheduled for next week.
CoinDesk
Crypto Startup Slide Raises $12.3M to Connect New Users to Web3 Apps
Slide, a startup that provides user experience infrastructure for decentralized applications (dapps), has raised $12.3 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by crypto-focused investment firms Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures. The funding will help Slide continue to hire more staff, build out its infrastructure and distribute its product to dapps.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
CoinDesk
Cash From 2021 DAO Maker Crypto Hack Being Mixed Through Tornado Cash
Crypto mixer Tornado Cash once again finds itself as the nexus of stolen tokens from a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, as PeckShield has spotted $500,000 of dai (DAI) moving through its pipes. Crypto mixers are protocols that obscure the destination of tokens making them harder to track. In August 2021,...
CoinDesk
GameStop Partners With Crypto Exchange FTX.US to Boost Digital Asset Adoption
Video game firm GameStop (GME) is partnering with Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX.US to promote interaction between the gaming and crypto community, the company announced on Wednesday after the close. The deal unites GameStop, one of the key players in the meme-stock craze of a year and a half...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier
Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investor Paradigm Argues Infrastructure Providers Should Not Be Subject to US Treasury Sanctions
Crypto investment firm Paradigm published a nuanced legal argument amid concerns of potential sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that would target blockchain base layer participants such as miners and validators. The post was published on Thursday and comes on the heels of...
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
