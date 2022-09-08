I don't know about you all, but I learned about politics, history, propaganda, and issues in school. I am neither indoctrinated, nor do I blindly follow the media. I use critical thinking skills taught to me in these same classes. Parents that pretend to be "shocked" by the content of their child's class assignments should go back and recall what assignments they were given and how equally inflammatory they were. This is just more stupid people preventing your children from learning the critical thinking skills needed in life, because they are offended that someone gave an assignment about a 2020 election being stolen, but not mad at Trump for making that baseless claim.
Why hasn't Ronnie fired the principal or withheld funds for the school yet? Too busy being a dictator I guess?What a fn hypocrite!
Republicans are grooming your children. Today's Florida schools are more political showing bias on one particular party. Is that freedom?
Comments / 134