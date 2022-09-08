ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Anoni
4d ago

I don't know about you all, but I learned about politics, history, propaganda, and issues in school. I am neither indoctrinated, nor do I blindly follow the media. I use critical thinking skills taught to me in these same classes. Parents that pretend to be "shocked" by the content of their child's class assignments should go back and recall what assignments they were given and how equally inflammatory they were. This is just more stupid people preventing your children from learning the critical thinking skills needed in life, because they are offended that someone gave an assignment about a 2020 election being stolen, but not mad at Trump for making that baseless claim.

Robert Quevedo
4d ago

Why hasn't Ronnie fired the principal or withheld funds for the school yet? Too busy being a dictator I guess?What a fn hypocrite!

No party affiliate
4d ago

Republicans are grooming your children. Today's Florida schools are more political showing bias on one particular party. Is that freedom?

CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
CBS Miami

Accused of voting illegally, Florida man asks "what did I do wrong?"

FORT LAUDERDALE - CBS4 talked with one of the people arrested last month, accused of illegally voting, and he's asking, what did he really do wrong?   The day officers came to arrest 71-year-old Nathaniel Singleton at his relative's house, he was still at work when he got a call about the officers who came looking for him. "Police was out there in the yard, guns drawn, come out, we know you're in there," he told CBS4.He's surprised because this is 2 years after he voted in the 2020 elections, and freedom and civic duty isn't something that Singleton takes...
westorlandonews.com

Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor's Race

Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren's suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
usf.edu

With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
NBC News

DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic opponents in new Florida poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his challenger, former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, by three percentage points, 50% to 47%, a new statewide AARP poll found. The only four demographic groups among which Crist led DeSantis were all likely voters aged 18-49, women over 18, Black voters over age 50 and voters with a college degree.
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says 'There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
