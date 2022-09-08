For more than 40 years I’ve looked forward to this time of year as schools were starting after a long -- sometimes it seemed short -- hot southern California summer and that meant football season and Friday night lights were back. After graduating from Occidental College and beginning a high school teaching career, I began a football officiating career as well which concluded in 1991 when I retired from the NFL. When I started, I never thought of professional football, let alone college officiating. For me, high school officiating was exciting and financially rewarding - even though it was low-paying. ($12.50 per game).

