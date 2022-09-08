Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
H-DNL to initiate sportsmanship awards after SAAC proposal
By Ray Hamill — Good sportsmanship will be recognized more than ever in local high school sports this year, thanks to the efforts of the H-DN Student Athlete Advisory Council. Last year, the league voted unanimously to move forward with a proposal by the council to begin recognizing the...
NewsTimes
No. 8 Shelton football uses five interceptions to roll over Ridgefield
SHELTON — Things started promising enough for the Ridgefield football team with a sustained opening drive down to the Shelton 5-yard line. That would be as good as it got for the Tigers Friday at Finn Stadium. John DeCamps picked off Justin Keller’s pass on the 5-yard line and...
NewsTimes
Greenwich defense contains Newtown football, second-half surge leads to opening victory
NEWTOWN — Typical of the CIAC football opener just about every year, Friday was full of mistakes, cramps, and penalties, with the officials moving the ball more efficiently than the offense at times. The officials didn’t have to contend with the Greenwich defense, though. It was pretty first-rate most...
realtytimes.com
School is Back - Sports Officials Needed
For more than 40 years I’ve looked forward to this time of year as schools were starting after a long -- sometimes it seemed short -- hot southern California summer and that meant football season and Friday night lights were back. After graduating from Occidental College and beginning a high school teaching career, I began a football officiating career as well which concluded in 1991 when I retired from the NFL. When I started, I never thought of professional football, let alone college officiating. For me, high school officiating was exciting and financially rewarding - even though it was low-paying. ($12.50 per game).
