ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
humboldtsports.com

H-DNL to initiate sportsmanship awards after SAAC proposal

By Ray Hamill — Good sportsmanship will be recognized more than ever in local high school sports this year, thanks to the efforts of the H-DN Student Athlete Advisory Council. Last year, the league voted unanimously to move forward with a proposal by the council to begin recognizing the...
HIGH SCHOOL
realtytimes.com

School is Back - Sports Officials Needed

For more than 40 years I’ve looked forward to this time of year as schools were starting after a long -- sometimes it seemed short -- hot southern California summer and that meant football season and Friday night lights were back. After graduating from Occidental College and beginning a high school teaching career, I began a football officiating career as well which concluded in 1991 when I retired from the NFL. When I started, I never thought of professional football, let alone college officiating. For me, high school officiating was exciting and financially rewarding - even though it was low-paying. ($12.50 per game).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy