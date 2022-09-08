ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

John Carpenter loves ‘Fallout’ and ‘Sonic’, finds ‘Red Dead Redemption’ too hard

In a new interview, legendary horror director John Carpenter has spoken about his love for Fallout and Sonic The Hedgehog and why he isn’t a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking to the New Yorker, Carpenter started by saying how “I love all the movies that I made, but I also love stopping and relaxing, too – watching basketball, for instance, or playing video games.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch

The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below. The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special

A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
MOVIES
NME

Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.
MUSIC
NME

Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
WORLD
NME

Check out The Rills’ playful new song ‘Spit Me Out’

Lincoln trio The Rills have shared a brand new single ahead of a UK tour – listen to ‘Spit Me Out’ below. The new track follows the band’s recent EP ‘Do It Differently’, which was released via Nice Swan Records back in May. Discussing...
MUSIC
NME

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ announces new Toy Story realm

Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown a trailer for a new Toy Story realm coming to the game later this year at the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released earlier this week (September 6) by developer and publisher Dreamloft and immediately smashed the Steam charts, soaring to number one after less than 24 hours. Reviews on Steam suggest that players are particular fans of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor and other customisation options.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’

Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’

Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
MOVIES
NME

Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Listen to the metal new theme tune for ‘Sonic Frontiers’

Sega has revealed the very metal main theme song for Sonic Frontiers – check out ‘I’m Here’ below. The track was written and sung by Merry Kirk-Holmes from Sydney-based metal band To Octavia and it’s just as anthemic and crushing as you might expect. Announcing...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series

A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
MOVIES
NME

Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”

Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled. The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9). The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle...
MOVIES

