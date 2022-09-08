ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Network With Local Businesses & Find A New Job in Warrensburg

You can network with local businesses and even find a new career or job at Warrensburg Parks and Recreation's Community Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14. The job fair at the Warrensburg Community Center will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay Street. Warrensburg Parks and Recreation says, "Local Warrensburg businesses and organizations are hiring and ready to help you make your next career decision."
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia

Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s

On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
#Booster#Immunization#Linus Covid#General Health#Medicare#Medicaid
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for September 6, 2022

A celebration of life for Janice Kay Mather, 78, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A Celebration of Life Service for Richard "Jim" James Young Jr., 77,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit

The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)

Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced

A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

