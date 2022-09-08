Read full article on original website
Network With Local Businesses & Find A New Job in Warrensburg
You can network with local businesses and even find a new career or job at Warrensburg Parks and Recreation's Community Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14. The job fair at the Warrensburg Community Center will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay Street. Warrensburg Parks and Recreation says, "Local Warrensburg businesses and organizations are hiring and ready to help you make your next career decision."
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
Boggess Is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
August's Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero is Tina Boggess!. She was nominated by her daughter in law, Becca Davis. And what a great time to do it- it was not only her wedding anniversary month, but it was also her birthday! Here's what Becca had to say:. Tina is...
Judge: Greitens Case Sent To Texas Partly To Limit Publicity
The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Third Ward Councilman Richardson Resigns From Sedalia Council
Sedalia City Council members and staff said farewell to Third Ward Councilman Lucas Richardson Tuesday night after he announced his resignation from Council, due to him moving out of the City Limits. Mayor Andrew Dawson paid tribute to Richardson by presenting him with a plaque and some glowing remarks. City...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
Funeral Announcements for September 6, 2022
A celebration of life for Janice Kay Mather, 78, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A Celebration of Life Service for Richard "Jim" James Young Jr., 77,...
Two Injured, One Arrested in Pettis County Rollover
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Brandon J. Culbreth of Sedalia at 8:14 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. Culbreth was the driver of a southbound 2013 Toyota Tundra on Route TT, south of McVey Road, around 6:40 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began skidding.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
Missouri SBDC To Host QuickBooks Desktop Introduction, Advanced Training In October
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host an Introduction and Advanced QuickBooks Desktop training in Fielding Center on the Sedalia campus. The sessions will be held 6-9 p.m. Introduction session will be Oct. 12 and advanced session will be Oct. 19. Cost is...
Want To Upgrade Your Child’s Car Seat? September Is Your Time! Here’s How
Those of you with young kids, here is a question for you. Do you have a good car seat for your little ones? Hopefully you do. We want them as safe as possible. As your child gets older and bigger, they may not fit in their current seat so you will need to update, upgrade or simply get a larger size.
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit
The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)
Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
Sedalia Man Apprehended, Arrested for Assault After Perimeter Search
Sedalia Police responded to 1516 South Missouri for an assault report at 11: 05 p.m. Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers noticed the victim had injuries to her face from a known suspect, who fled the scene. The suspect was later located, but fled from officers. Pettis County Deputy Moore and...
Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced
A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
