Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
CBS News

Skeleton of female "vampire" unearthed at cemetery in Poland: "Pure astonishment"

The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, researchers announced this week. The Polish researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot at a gravesite in the village of Pień. The farming tool, according to ancient beliefs, was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Americans Who Are No Longer US Citizens

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case of Roe v. Wade in June, Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told London concertgoers that he was going to renounce his U.S. citizenship and move to England. Armstrong is just the latest example of famous Americans who declare that they are leaving the United […]
Washington Examiner

The topicality of World War II history

World War II started on Sept. 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started their invasion of Poland. One of the first acts of war involved gunfire oriented at a Polish ammunition warehouse at Westerplatte. The Schleswig-Holstein battleship that had arrived in Gdansk on an allegedly peaceful visit opened fire at Polish soldiers.
deseret.com

Why this Egyptian archaeologist is calling for the British Museum to return the Rosetta Stone

Former Egyptian antiquities minister and archaeologist Zahi Hawass is calling on the British Museum in London to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. Hawass announced that in October he will send a petition “signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals” to European museums demanding they return three artifacts: the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum, a bust of Queen Nefertiti from Berlin’s Neues Museum and the Dendera Zodiac ceiling from the Louvre in Paris, The National reported.
Atlas Obscura

The Curious Afterlife of a Fascist Utopia

In the 1930s, the Italian village of Tresigallo was the site of an extraordinary experiment. Wide avenues, tall buildings, grand squares, stadiums, hotels, restaurants, sanatoriums, gyms, and factories were constructed, transforming this impoverished village of 500 inhabitants into a “utopian city” which could be replicated across Fascist Italy.
lootpress.com

American family marked in myth but not in reality

The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
The Guardian

Author Orhan Pamuk: ‘I used to have three bodyguards, now I have one’

The Turkish Nobel prize‑winning novelist Orhan Pamuk never sleeps for more than four hours at a time. He likes to read and maybe write a bit when he wakes. So it was the middle of the night when he learned the news about the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US last month. Like Rushdie, who has needed protection since a fatwa was decreed following the publication of The Satanic Verses in 1989, Pamuk has had bodyguards for 15 years, after he made comments about the 1915 mass killings of Armenians and Kurds in an interview in 2005. Pamuk and Rushdie became friends when they were both living in New York in the early 2000s.
The Conversation U.S.

Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
