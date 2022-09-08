Read full article on original website
Related
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Mastermind of Navy bribery scheme escapes house arrest just weeks ahead of sentencing
Leonard Francis, the former military contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who orchestrated the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history, is on the run after escaping house arrest in San Diego by cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, according to the US Marshals Service.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Slain Las Vegas journalist had his alleged killer's DNA underneath his fingernails, prosecutor tells judge
A veteran investigative journalist who was stabbed to death had the alleged killer's DNA underneath his fingernails and defensive wounds, a prosecutor and a judge said Thursday at the accused man's initial court appearance -- in a chilling case that has raised concerns about press freedoms in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Marshals Capture '15 Most Wanted' Murder Suspect In El Salvador
After Raymond McLeod allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, in 2016, he spent years on the run. U.S. Marshals captured him this week after getting a tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador. A six-year manhunt for an Arizona man wanted for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend...
ProPublica
Sen. Burr Cited COVID When He Dumped Shares Ahead of Stock Market Crash, According to FBI Records
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Fauth sounded “hurried,” according to a witness cited by the FBI in newly released documents. In explaining why he wanted to dump the stock, Fauth suggested he had special knowledge.
The pitfalls and perils of congressional replica offices on college campuses
In 2001 — 21 years ago — a replica of the late U.S. Rep. Robert J. Lagomarsino’s (R-Calif.) congressional office opened on the California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) campus. The university near Camarillo also became the official home for his career archives: boxes of papers, photographs and awards spanning Lagomarsino’s 34 years as an elected Republican politician from Ventura County, Calif.
US Marshals Services face questions after ‘Fat Leonard’ flees house arrest
The US Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are facing questions over their competence after the central figure in the biggest scandal in US naval history was able not only to escape house arrest but also rented vans to load up his possessions. When marshals arrived at Leonard Francis’s...
Comments / 0