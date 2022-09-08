Read full article on original website
Islands' Weekly
Over-the-counter pesticides found in islands’ forage fish
A two-year study of contaminants in locally caught forage fish confirms the presence of pyrethroid pesticides, the most common active ingredient in home and garden products sold in the San Juan Islands including “knock down” sprays and carpenter ant treatments. Supported by the Rose Foundation’s Southern Resident Orca program, the study focused on Pacific Sand Lance, a keystone prey species for seabirds as well as Chinook salmon. Sand lances make up nearly half of the diet of juvenile Chinook salmon as they migrate through the islands each summer, and are also a large part of the diet of resident Blackmouth salmon, which historically provided the basis for Southern Residents to remain in the Salish Sea year-round.
Open deer season
Archery Sept. 1-23 Muzzle Loader Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Be sure to review and follow all Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hunting regulations and note that San Juan County is a Firearm Restriction Area. Written permission is required to hunt at both locations. To obtain permission for Lopez Hill Preserve, Lopez Island, please contact Tanja Williamson, Outreach/Volunteer Coordinator at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org.
