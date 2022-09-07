Read full article on original website
Hope Priest
STARKVILLE — Hope Dallas Priest died in August 2022. A private graveside service for family members will be held. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Priest was born March 23, 1956, in Jackson, to the late Webster Emmett Dallas and Olene Skelton Dallas. She...
Harper Lindsay
Harper Ann Lindsay, infant, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at North Mississippi Women’s Hospital- Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A graveside will follow at 3:30 PM in Greenlawn Park, Columbus, MS with Jason Pennington officiating.
Never boring: Jack Cristil’s daughters remember life with broadcasting dad
For decades Mississippi State fans were thrilled when they heard their legendary play-by-play voice, Jack Cristil, close a rivalry game against Ole Miss with his signature call, “You can wrap this one in maroon and white.”. Sometimes Cristil didn’t get to make that call. It was on those...
Jenifer Johnson
COLUMBUS — Jenifer Johnson, 48, died Sept. 7, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
James Fowler
James Michael “Mike” Fowler, 75, of Columbus, MS, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Gardner officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Charlene Hollinger
MILLPORT, Ala. — Charlene Hollinger, 94, died Sept. 6, 2022, in Northport, Alabama. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Gene Dockery officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements. Mrs....
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Janssen
Phyllis Diane Janssen, 74 of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, a Memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Janssen was...
James Corbett Jr.
VERNON, Ala. — James Edward Corbett Jr., 84, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Oakes Chapel Baptist Church, with Bryan Wilson and Joe Moseley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Alonzo McCrary
COLUMBUS — Alonzo McCrary, 72, died Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Next generation. Visitation is from noon -5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. McCrary was born Aug. 15, 1950, in...
Layla Brown
STARKVILLE — Infant Layla Ann Brown died Aug. 31, 2022, at UMMC Hospital. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Paul Cribbs officiating. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Infant Brown was born Aug. 16, 2022,...
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
Donald Hitchcock
Donald Wade Hitchcock, 69, of Steens, MS, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Hitchcock was born February 2, 1953, in Spokane, WA, to the late Henry Allen...
Starkville jumps out early to flatten Olive Branch, improve to 3-0
STARKVILLE — Trey Petty had time. The Starkville High School junior quarterback was sacked at the Olive Branch 15-yard line inside the final minute of the first quarter Friday, but Petty and the Yellow Jackets weren’t fazed. Instead of running the game clock down to zero, Petty called...
Mississippi jet fueler denied bond in theft of small plane
TUPELO — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn’t know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer’s promise that he wouldn’t take off again. Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly...
Carpenter to stay at CVB with combined role
Nancy Carpenter is staying with the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau for at least another year. Carpenter announced via press release Thursday afternoon she had signed a one-year contract with the board. Going forward, she will oversee operations of both the CVB and its affiliated nonprofit, the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation, in a combined role as chief executive officer.
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, August 2022
Heather Mignon Cummings Glover and Brandon Lee Glover; Aug. 10. Nathan Christopher Martinez and Brooklyn Paige Braddock Martinez; Aug. 17. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
Utility leaders: Infrastructure key to avoiding local water crisis
With the slightest change in pressure, equipment running slower than normal or any other change at a water treatment plant in Starkville, Sean Johnston can monitor the conditions at the water treatment plant through an app on his phone. Johnston is the chief water operator in the Starkville Utilities Department...
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
