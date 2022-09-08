ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

westkentuckystar.com

Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Scott City woman faces child endangerment charges

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Scott City woman faces charges after police say she left her children unattended and had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her home. Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, is charged with four counts of first-degree child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton man facing drug charge

A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Wingo man faces drug charges after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Wingo man faces drug charges after a traffic stop. Alfred Capuano, 47, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane conducted a traffic stop in Mayfield on September 3...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Woman killed in crash in New Madrid

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt

A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

