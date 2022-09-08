Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
KFVS12
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
kbsi23.com
Scott City woman faces child endangerment charges
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Scott City woman faces charges after police say she left her children unattended and had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her home. Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, is charged with four counts of first-degree child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA recovered in South Fulton drug raid
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police say a large amount of drugs is off the streets following a raid. In a post Thursday on Facebook, South Fulton police posted a picture of the drugs seized at a home along Stonewall Tell Road. Investigators said they recovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Wingo man faces drug charges after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Wingo man faces drug charges after a traffic stop. Alfred Capuano, 47, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane conducted a traffic stop in Mayfield on September 3...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
kbsi23.com
Woman killed in crash in New Madrid
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
ktmoradio.com
Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt
A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
ktmoradio.com
New Madrid Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.
Comments / 0