Commercial Dispatch
Harper Lindsay
Harper Ann Lindsay, infant, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at North Mississippi Women’s Hospital- Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A graveside will follow at 3:30 PM in Greenlawn Park, Columbus, MS with Jason Pennington officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Alonzo McCrary
COLUMBUS — Alonzo McCrary, 72, died Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Next generation. Visitation is from noon -5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. McCrary was born Aug. 15, 1950, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Jenifer Johnson
COLUMBUS — Jenifer Johnson, 48, died Sept. 7, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
James Corbett Jr.
VERNON, Ala. — James Edward Corbett Jr., 84, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Oakes Chapel Baptist Church, with Bryan Wilson and Joe Moseley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Hope Priest
STARKVILLE — Hope Dallas Priest died in August 2022. A private graveside service for family members will be held. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Priest was born March 23, 1956, in Jackson, to the late Webster Emmett Dallas and Olene Skelton Dallas. She...
Commercial Dispatch
James Fowler
James Michael “Mike” Fowler, 75, of Columbus, MS, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Gardner officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Errol Malone Jr.
MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
Commercial Dispatch
Never boring: Jack Cristil’s daughters remember life with broadcasting dad
For decades Mississippi State fans were thrilled when they heard their legendary play-by-play voice, Jack Cristil, close a rivalry game against Ole Miss with his signature call, “You can wrap this one in maroon and white.”. Sometimes Cristil didn’t get to make that call. It was on those...
Commercial Dispatch
Johnson, Kinder vying for CVB board opening
Two people have so far applied for an open seat on the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau board. Incumbent board member Sonic Johnson has applied to be re-appointed, and Fred Kinder has also applied for the post. Johnson was appointed in March 2020 to fill the remainder of Gen. Thomas...
Commercial Dispatch
No. 5 EMCC football falls to No. 9 Jones in top-10 clash
ELLISVILLE — Through the first two games, Robert Henry has been hard to stop. The Bobcat running back had yet another stellar night as ninth-ranked Jones College held off fifth-ranked East Mississippi Community College 42-28 in a top-10 showdown at Sim Cooley Field on Thursday night. “I’ve said all...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville jumps out early to flatten Olive Branch, improve to 3-0
STARKVILLE — Trey Petty had time. The Starkville High School junior quarterback was sacked at the Olive Branch 15-yard line inside the final minute of the first quarter Friday, but Petty and the Yellow Jackets weren’t fazed. Instead of running the game clock down to zero, Petty called...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Alone time helps Will Rogers perform when lights come on, crowd settles in
STARKVILLE — When 60,000 fans show up at your office on Saturdays, and your movements on other days could find their way to social media or a message board, “alone” can be a hard status to achieve for college football players. Mike Leach is glad his quarterback...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball guard Aislynn Hayes out for 2022-23 season with shoulder injury
Mississippi State guard Aislynn Hayes announced on social media Friday that she will miss the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder issue which required surgery over the summer. Hayes, a senior, averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds coming off the bench in her first season as a Bulldog. After transferring in from Middle Tennessee, she quickly became a player interim head coach Doug Novak relied on for spacing and scoring as injuries and the transfer portal began to weaken the roster. She was set to be one of the Bulldogs’ more experienced players this year under first-year head coach Sam Purcell but will now have to cheer her team on from the bench.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Aug. 29-Sept. 1
■ The Pand Group; 310 Idlewild Road; building; Craig Morris. ■ Jay and Heather Burchfield; 1512 Gardner Blvd; building; King Construction LLC. ■ 4 John Beard Sr.; 1223 Second Ave. N.; building; owner. ■ Xavier Pippins; 2209 Fourth Ave. N.; building; Chester Harris. ■ James M. Baker, agent; East side...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter to stay at CVB with combined role
Nancy Carpenter is staying with the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau for at least another year. Carpenter announced via press release Thursday afternoon she had signed a one-year contract with the board. Going forward, she will oversee operations of both the CVB and its affiliated nonprofit, the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation, in a combined role as chief executive officer.
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: West Point looks to notch first win against undefeated Noxubee County
WEST POINT — The vibe around West Point football this season has been far from the norm as for the first time in over a decade, the Green Wave have started out a season 0-2. West Point caught the brunt of a big-time beatdown from Starkville last Friday as the Yellow Jackets dominated in the second half, winning by 31 points.
Commercial Dispatch
‘I’ve got to come back from this’: How Mississippi State’s Cameron Young recovered from a torn ACL, then became a starter
STARKVILLE — With his knee fixed in a brace, Cameron Young sat at home alone, reduced to a spectator. Fresh off surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Mississippi State redshirt freshman nose tackle had hit a low point. Young’s body had betrayed him. His teammates’ season continued without him. His family had headed home, back to southwest Mississippi, after helping him through the procedure.
