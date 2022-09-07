Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Errol Malone Jr.
MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
Commercial Dispatch
Jenifer Johnson
COLUMBUS — Jenifer Johnson, 48, died Sept. 7, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Phyllis Janssen
Phyllis Diane Janssen, 74 of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, a Memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Janssen was...
Commercial Dispatch
Celia Hemphill
WEST POINT — Celia Ann Hemphill, 99, died Sept. 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Mayhew Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Delores Henderson
COLUMBUS — Delores Henderson, 78, died Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Henderson was born June 3, 1944, in Mississippi, to the late Grady and Minnie Carter Henderson. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Hope Priest
STARKVILLE — Hope Dallas Priest died in August 2022. A private graveside service for family members will be held. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Priest was born March 23, 1956, in Jackson, to the late Webster Emmett Dallas and Olene Skelton Dallas. She...
Commercial Dispatch
James Fowler
James Michael “Mike” Fowler, 75, of Columbus, MS, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Gardner officiating. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Johnson, Kinder vying for CVB board opening
Two people have so far applied for an open seat on the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau board. Incumbent board member Sonic Johnson has applied to be re-appointed, and Fred Kinder has also applied for the post. Johnson was appointed in March 2020 to fill the remainder of Gen. Thomas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Alonzo McCrary
COLUMBUS — Alonzo McCrary, 72, died Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Next generation. Visitation is from noon -5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. McCrary was born Aug. 15, 1950, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Never boring: Jack Cristil’s daughters remember life with broadcasting dad
For decades Mississippi State fans were thrilled when they heard their legendary play-by-play voice, Jack Cristil, close a rivalry game against Ole Miss with his signature call, “You can wrap this one in maroon and white.”. Sometimes Cristil didn’t get to make that call. It was on those...
Commercial Dispatch
Layla Brown
STARKVILLE — Infant Layla Ann Brown died Aug. 31, 2022, at UMMC Hospital. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Paul Cribbs officiating. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Infant Brown was born Aug. 16, 2022,...
Commercial Dispatch
Sandra Smith
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Sandra Faye Smith, 67, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Sulligent,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter to stay at CVB with combined role
Nancy Carpenter is staying with the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau for at least another year. Carpenter announced via press release Thursday afternoon she had signed a one-year contract with the board. Going forward, she will oversee operations of both the CVB and its affiliated nonprofit, the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation, in a combined role as chief executive officer.
Commercial Dispatch
Donald Hitchcock
Donald Wade Hitchcock, 69, of Steens, MS, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Hitchcock was born February 2, 1953, in Spokane, WA, to the late Henry Allen...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville jumps out early to flatten Olive Branch, improve to 3-0
STARKVILLE — Trey Petty had time. The Starkville High School junior quarterback was sacked at the Olive Branch 15-yard line inside the final minute of the first quarter Friday, but Petty and the Yellow Jackets weren’t fazed. Instead of running the game clock down to zero, Petty called...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Aug. 31-Sept. 7
■ Not listed; 122 E. Main St.; construction; Bonn Camp. ■ Frank Jones Development LLC; inspection; Thomas Cantrell. ■ Not listed; 102 Cheyenne Drive; construct s/f residence; Lee Carson. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, August 2022
Heather Mignon Cummings Glover and Brandon Lee Glover; Aug. 10. Nathan Christopher Martinez and Brooklyn Paige Braddock Martinez; Aug. 17. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Commercial Dispatch
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
Comments / 0