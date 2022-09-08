ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating threat at Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON — Police are investigating after Boston Children's Hospital received a threat Friday. The hospital received the threat just after 11:30 a.m., and police are taking extra precautions in the area, officials said. The exact nature of the threat has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Targeted therapies tested at Spaulding Rehab will 'transform lives'

BOSTON – In the U.S., about one in four adults lives with a disability, and technology can play a major role in how well and independently they live.Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and now its testing new technology in its Motional Analysis Lab that could change the way people heal.An avatar looks like he's directing traffic as he replicates the researcher's movements, but when a patient is fitted with wireless sensors, doctors will see the deficiencies in movement."We can see where the motion problem is – in arms or legs – and develop targeted treatments for your...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Classic Worcester festival off to a new stART

It was a familiar but still exciting Worcester sight on the third Sunday in September of 2019. As a report in the Telegram & Gazette put it, "Park Avenue was packed from Highland Street to Pleasant Street as some 300 arts and crafts vendors and performers strutted their stuff and an eager public ambled from stall to stall, browsing, shopping, admiring and noshing."
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Austin!

Austin is a fun-loving, easygoing boy. His gentle nature and adorable, curious personality is sure to win your heart. Austin loves to play with most other dogs and may be interested in meeting yours. This amazing boy would never let on that he has only three legs. That’s right — Austin is a tripod! Austin loves to go for walks and run in the yard! You’d be surprised how fast he is. This super sweet guy is more than ready to find a loving home. Contact WorcesterARL at dogs@worcesterarl.org to learn more about Austin today!
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat

STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

