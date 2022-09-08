Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Making her name — literally — with bread: Ex-UMass health worker launches bakery
WORCESTER — For many people, quitting a job and starting a new business can be daunting. Worcester resident Zaida Melendez would agree. But after two months, the health care worker turned baker is finding her footing and bringing a taste of her native El Salvador to Worcester’s baking scene. ...
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
WCVB
Police investigating threat at Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Police are investigating after Boston Children's Hospital received a threat Friday. The hospital received the threat just after 11:30 a.m., and police are taking extra precautions in the area, officials said. The exact nature of the threat has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.
21 People Indicted for Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking in Southbridge, Lawrence
BOSTON - Nearly two dozen people have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout the North Shore and Central Massachusetts. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 21 individuals have been charged with conspiracy to...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 8
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Targeted therapies tested at Spaulding Rehab will 'transform lives'
BOSTON – In the U.S., about one in four adults lives with a disability, and technology can play a major role in how well and independently they live.Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and now its testing new technology in its Motional Analysis Lab that could change the way people heal.An avatar looks like he's directing traffic as he replicates the researcher's movements, but when a patient is fitted with wireless sensors, doctors will see the deficiencies in movement."We can see where the motion problem is – in arms or legs – and develop targeted treatments for your...
worcestermag.com
Classic Worcester festival off to a new stART
It was a familiar but still exciting Worcester sight on the third Sunday in September of 2019. As a report in the Telegram & Gazette put it, "Park Avenue was packed from Highland Street to Pleasant Street as some 300 arts and crafts vendors and performers strutted their stuff and an eager public ambled from stall to stall, browsing, shopping, admiring and noshing."
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Austin!
Austin is a fun-loving, easygoing boy. His gentle nature and adorable, curious personality is sure to win your heart. Austin loves to play with most other dogs and may be interested in meeting yours. This amazing boy would never let on that he has only three legs. That’s right — Austin is a tripod! Austin loves to go for walks and run in the yard! You’d be surprised how fast he is. This super sweet guy is more than ready to find a loving home. Contact WorcesterARL at dogs@worcesterarl.org to learn more about Austin today!
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat
STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
